This week, Miley Cyrus, now Miley Ray Hemsworth, left her house.

To be specific, she went out to lunch with her husband Liam Hemsworth and parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

The only reason this is a story, though, is because apparently the photos below are definitive proof the singer and actress is pregnant. Again.

According to WHO, the 26-year-old singer was “showcasing a pregnant stomach as she strategically placed her arm over her tummy” in a pair of tight fitting overalls.

This isn’t the first time Miley has ‘been pregnant’ this year. In January, multiple news outlets reported she was pregnant. Because all relationships follow the same linear pattern – engagement, marriage, baby, in that order – clearly the singer who married her Aussie actor husband over Christmas must be pregnant. She must.

But nah. She wasn’t and isn’t, and would love it if we could leave her and her eggs alone.

Former Bachelor contestant Tara Pavlovic’s womb has also been up for debate after the nanny from Queensland posted a photo of herself at a friend’s baby shower ‘cradling’ her stomach. The photo was since deleted, probably because Pavlovic forgot she’s not a normal person and she can’t share post-Maccas binge photos as a joke like the rest of us without being accused of being with child.

Ugh. Hate when you do that.

Georgia Love is another former Bachelorette alum who’s had to defend her uterus’ status – the Network Ten journalist has unfortunately had to do so more times than any woman should. But hey, we should all know better than to leave the house in a shift dress or in active wear after a big brunch.

To list off all the women in the public eye who have been forced to confirm whether or not they’re pregnant to tabloid media outlets would simply take too long. Jennifer Aniston, Renee Zellweger, Kate Winslet, Tyra Banks, Kaley Cuoco, Tiffany Haddish, Ashley Graham, Amy Schumer, Lady Gaga, Khloe Kardashian… to name a few.

It’s times like these we’re glad we’re not famous women with cameras trained on our stomachs, because sometimes, shit happens that makes your tummy look a certain way.

Sometimes, women eat things that make their tummies bigger. Doesn’t mean we’re pregnant.

Sometimes, women wear shift dresses, bodycon styles or high- waisted pants with a shirt tucked in that, from the wrong angle, could make our stomachs appear rounder. Again, not preggo.

Sometimes, it’s literally just your body shape. Women have stomachs, FUPAs and pouches, not because they’re pregnant, and also not because they haven’t lost their baby weight yet.

Sometimes, women are pregnant, but aren’t ready to tell the world yet because they’re scared they might lose their baby. Then there’s the women who can’t get pregnant at all, which makes any conversations around is she or isn’t she more painful than they already are.

And sometimes, the wind blows or we take a deep breath and, yep, we’re still… not pregnant.

Thanks to the shiny, filtered world of Instagram, it feels like we’ve forgotten what stomachs that don’t have babies growing in them actually look like.

To reset the balance and make sure we’re all on the same page, here are 10 photos of non-pregnant tummies to serve as a reminder that real life stomachs can be flat, round, squishy, wobbly, strong, sticky outy and everything in between.

They can also be pregnant, but best not to assume, eh?