ROADTEST: "I tried Mikash skincare for 2 weeks to see if vegan ingredients actually make a difference."

Perhaps it’s the punk rock in me, but I usually like my products to induce just a tiny touch of fear. If I can’t revere something with the confidence that it will completely change my skin (for better or for worse) then tbh, I don’t want it.

Like a literal skincare junkie, I’m always looking for the next thing. I want retinols, acids, peels… medical grade, high-strength, potency! These buzzwords and ingredients are like dirty talk to me. You know what they say – high risk, high reward! How far can I push my skin barrier boundaries?

This recklessness comes not without consequence, though. I frequently suffer dryness, irritation, flaking, peeling and redness. And old mate perioral dermatitis is NEVER far away. Fun fact: I was actually all up in a pretty vicious spell when the opportunity to road test Mikash Skincare fell into my lap. So while plant-based, natural and certified organic were never the highest on my beauty list, this time I thought: Bugger it! Let’s see how the other half live!

I mean, it’s not like my skin could get any worse, could it?

Before! Image: Supplied.

I hit up the Mikash Skincare website and, being an absolute lush for a good old ‘before and after’ shot – I immediately clicked on the Results page.

First up: where was this brand when I gave birth to my eczema babies!? And secondly: erm, what sorcery is this? As if the hard photographic evidence of the Mikash range's efficacy hadn’t already fully swung my vote, I then proceeded to be wooed by the brand's female founder, Melbourne lady startup Yasemin Deniz.