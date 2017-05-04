Staff in this maternity unit are celebrating an extraordinary baby boom.

Colleagues often say there is “something in the water” when pregnancies occur at the same time at work.

At one UK hospital, 25 staff from the same maternity unit gave birth to 26 babies in just over a year.

The Darent Valley Hospital staff’s brood included 10 girls and 16 boys and one set of twins.

The midwives and healthcare workers proudly posed for a group photo ahead of International Day of the Midwife.

“This is a great example that midwives will always practise what they preach,” Deborah McAllion, head of midwifery at Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, told the BBC.

“We are delighted that we have got so many proud mums/midwives/support workers and babies to show,” she added.

“Congratulations to all families. Friends, colleagues and managers look forward to seeing you all back at work very soon.”

Rebecca Bartholomeusz started the baby boom in February 2016 after giving birth to her daughter Sophie.

Colleague Natalie Garner almost wrapped it all up with her newborn daughter last month but two more staff are due in July and August.

Most of the mothers gave birth at their workplace – trusting their colleagues with their care.

Midwife Lauren Smith’s baby, Joey, was admitted to the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit.

She told Metro: “When our son was born at 33 weeks gestation, he needed extra support from the special care team at Darent Valley who were absolutely brilliant.”

“They were caring, informative and empathetic. We cannot thank them enough for their support and help through that tough period.”

