LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'This "needle in a bottle" serum is everywhere. Here are my honest thoughts.'

Recently, Mamamia contributor Juna Xu wrote an article about Korea's microneedle-in-a-bottle — and the response was HUGE. The people cared! Clicked on this article! Bought the product to try it for themselves!

Because you've got to admit, in an industry where it feels like everything's already been 'done' before, this is something that sounds truly unique.

The product is called the viral VT Reedle Shot and according to Juna (and the Internet), it's supposed to give similar benefits to microneedling, except packaged in a bottle and sold at an affordable price. (You can read Juna's full review of the VT Reedle Shot here).

Sounds pretty good, no? Well, you're not the only one who's intrigued by the magic of 'microneedling in a bottle'.

On a recent episode of Q&A on You Beauty podcast, one listener asked Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren:

"I was just wondering if you've tried the VT Reedle Shot. It's apparently a K-Beauty alternative to skin needling. As a breastfeeding mum, I was looking at whether this will be something equivalent. I asked this in the You Beauty Facebook group as well, and quite a few people said they were curious about it, but no one had anything to report back. Thanks."

And yes, our girl Leigh had some thoughts!

As she explained, "This is a cutting-edge technology that has really taken off this year. The Reddle Shot product contains what's called spicules, which are tiny, almost microscopic, needle-like structures. They are found in certain organisms, most commonly a type of sea sponge. So, because of that, I want you to think of this product as your exfoliation step, purely because it's got these tiny things in it that wound the skin. It's technically a form of physical exfoliation. The rest of the formula is pretty calming and there's no actives."

We're talking ingredients like hydrating glycerin, emollient shea butter and soothing candela.

"It's also got macadamia oil in there, which contains squalene (good for softening and moisturising). There's also niacinamide — a B vitamin that's going to help with pores, moisturising and clarifying the skin."

What's more, Leigh said it has arginine — which is an amino acid and an antioxidant. "This gives your skin hydration and protects it from visible signs of ageing."

"It goes in stages. There's the Reedle Shot 50, which is your starter. Then you jump up to Reedle Shot 100 read, 300 and then 700. So, you kind of graduate through the different strengths."

When it comes to how it feels on the skin, Juna described it as feeling like

millions

On the Olive Young website (yes, they ship to Australia!), one reviewer said, "I bought a second one of these before I even finished the first bottle. I regret buying the second 100 one not because it wasn't good, but because I should've moved up to the 300. Amazing product. Definitely see a change in my skin's texture with consistent use. Only negative is that it leaves my skin super dry — so make sure you put a lot of moisturising products on afterwards."

In terms of when to use it and where it sits in your routine, Leigh said you'd only use it once or twice a week (and be prepared for a bit of a flush). "You can apparently incorporate it with your other skincare, like vitamin C and retinol. So, you're going to add it into your skin cycling routine as a weekly thing."

"You use it on clean, dry skin and as the first step in your skincare routine. What it's going to do is take those ingredients into your skin, but also then help your skincare you apply on top of that penetrate further, which is what needling does in salon."

So, there you have it! When it comes to this area of skincare, Leigh said it's only going to get bigger in Australia.

"I do think spicule skincare at home is going to boom. It's huge in K-Beauty. It's huge in a lot of Asia, and it's been used quite a lot in professional treatments. When they do that sort of manual exfoliation step, they're using spicules," Leigh said.

"A lot of people say that their skin is smoother and more radiant after using it. Clinical studies are brand new, because there hasn't been much on this, but the studies they have done say it's effective for improving skin texture and absorption. The brand claims it is pregnancy and breastfeeding safe but to be safe, check with your doctor."

