Michelle Yeoh and her husband were engaged a month after they met. Now they've just married.

Michelle Yeoh is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

For forty years, the Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once actor fought to be recognised in her industry, calling it both an "amazing journey and incredible fight".

It wasn't until she reached the age of 60 that she said she finally felt seen by her peers, after winning her first Golden Globe. In the same year she then became the first Asian woman to win any individual lead film category in the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the first Asian and second woman of colour to win an Oscar for best actress.

And by her side at every awards event was her long-time partner, Jean Todt, who described Yeoh as "pure grace and immense happiness".

Yeoh first got into acting in her early 20s, learning to speak Cantonese so that she could make a career in the Hong Kong film industry. Prior to acting, she had been involved in pageantry, where she won the Miss Malaysia World contest.

Going from pageantry to starring in action and martial arts films was quite jump - but she made it happen, often doing her own stunts during the movies.

One of her first major roles in Hollywood was in the hit Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997. She played Wai Lin opposite star, Pierce Brosnan.

But after the Bond film, Yeoh later told PEOPLE that she struggled to garner any new rules that weren't "cutesy" or stereotypical. The industry also was quite ignorant about her ethnicity and background.

"At that point, people in the industry couldn't really tell the difference between whether I was Chinese or Japanese or Korean or if I even spoke English. They would talk very loudly and very slowly. I didn't work for almost two years, until Crouching Tiger, simply because I could not agree with the stereotypical roles that were put forward to me," she explained.

When famed director Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon film in 2000 came about, it was an international success. And it earned Yeoh a BAFTA nomination for best actress in a leading role.

It was during this time in the early 2000s that Yeoh met Jean Todt.

Todt is best known for being the former CEO of Ferrari, and he was a French motor racing executive and former rally co-driver before retiring.

For Yeoh, she had previously been married to a Hong Kong entrepreneur but cited her inability to have children as the reason for their divorce.

"In Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy," she said to Bustle. "And when you have the realisation [that you can't have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you."

In July 2004, Todt and Yeoh became engaged, Yeoh becoming a step-mother to Todt's only son from a previous relationship.

And 6,992 days later to be exact, the pair wed on July 27, 2023.

When asked previously about why the pair weren't planning to marry, Yeoh told The Guardian in 2021: "We've been threatening to get married for such a long time. Sometimes we say, 'Wait, didn't we already do it?'"

So after 19 years, the pair decided to make things official.

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared photos from the wedding on Instagram, saying: "Happy marriage #jeantodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much."

Their wedding was in Geneva, Switzerland, where the couple resides, and Yeoh's Oscar for winning best actress was also present at the ceremony too.

Recently, Todt recounted how he first met Yeoh, saying he learned how to text so that he could keep in contact with her following their chance encounter at a Ferrari event.

"I don't use a computer. I don't know how to," he told the Daily Mail. "So, I spoke to [former Ferrari F1 driver] Michael Schumacher. We were together. He said, 'Send an SMS'. I said I don't know how to send one. So, he was the one who taught me."

From the mid-2000s to more recent years, Yeoh's career fluctuated.

She starred in some films such as The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor with Brendan Fraser and Jet Li. And she also portrayed Aung San Suu Kyi in The Lady.

Then from 2018 onwards, a resurgence occurred, marked by Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This year, Yeoh said she finally feels acknowledged as an actor.

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood; it was a dream come true until I got here... because look at this face. I came here and was told, 'You're a minority'. As time went by... I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand this, as the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well," she said in her acceptance speech for the Golden Globe.

"I thought, 'Hey come on girl you have a good run. You worked with some of the best people, so it's all good.' Then came along the best gift. Forty years... I'm not letting go of this."

As she said during an interview with CBS, she felt validated.

"The older you get, they see you by your age rather than see you by your capability," Yeoh said. "When someone gives you the opportunity to show what you're capable of - that's amazing."

