Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds has died of an apparent suicide.

Content note: This post contains themes of suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

Michelle Rounds, the 46-year-old ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, has died.

The news of Rounds’ death on Monday, which was reportedly by suicide, first broke in the US on Friday, with comedian O’Donnell releasing a statement to PEOPLE.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” the 55-year-old wrote.

“Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

O'Donnell also shared a tweet from a fan urging anyone who was struggling in the United States to call the National Suicide Prevention Line.

The television personality and Rounds married in June 2012 in a quiet ceremony at their home in Nyack, New York. O'Donnell filed for divorce in February 2015 and the couple reached a settlement in October that year, by March 2016 their divorce was finalised.

While together, the pair adopted daughter Dakota, who is now four years old, and has been in the sole custody of O'Donnell since 2015.

Rounds was also mother to another daughter and a son.

Shortly after the divorce, Rounds then married her current wife, Krista Monteleone. Her family plans to hold a private memorial service.

In her obituary, her family described her as an "industrious woman who had the drive and motivation to better herself and others".

"She was a very loving, giving and caring individual who would help anyone in their time of need."

If you or a loved one is struggling, Mamamia urges you to contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

