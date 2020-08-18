What made Michelle Obama’s speech so good? Just look at Trump’s reaction.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country."

Michelle Obama could not have been more frank in her message during the Democratic National Convention - an event that sees the party's president and vice president be officially nominated for the November 3rd US Election.

In her typically poised and passionate manner, the former first lady delivered a powerful speech in which she declared her support for presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is Barack Obama's former Vice President.

Wearing a delicate gold necklace with the four letters V-O-T-E strung out on a chain, Michelle Obama said the upcoming election had the potential to bring about necessary change for America, who has been the worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of case numbers and deaths.

Michelle Obama during her Democratic National Convention speech. Image: Getty.

"More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely."

Obama added that the state of America today is a sad display for the next generation to look up to.

"A nation that's underperforming not simply on matters of policy but on matters of character. And that's not just disappointing; it's downright infuriating," she said.

"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.

Watch: Michelle Obama says Donald Trump is the 'wrong president' during the Democratic National Convention. Post continues below.

Michelle Obama had a poignant 'take home message': "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

Predictably, Donald Trump didn't like Michelle Obama's speech.

As Vanity Fair put it, Trump is having "a full-blown temper tantrum over Michelle Obama".

Following her speech, Donald Trump sent a series of tweets in desperate rebuke.

He then went on to criticise Barack Obama and Joe Biden's response to the H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic in 2009-2010, which killed about 12,000 Americans, compared to the current coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed more than 175,000 Americans.

The President finished his rant on Michelle Obama with a sarcastic note: "Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!"

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his response to the former first lady's speech.

"Well she's in over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do. She taped it. And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths. She didn't even mention the vice presidential candidate."

If you break down what Donald Trump said, the point he is supposedly making seems to work... against him.

Trump said, "she had the wrong deaths".

Yes, Donald Trump's best criticism of Michelle Obama's speech is the time at which she happened to record it.

Indeed, Obama said there were 150,000 deaths in America from the coronavirus pandemic, when actually there's been over 175,000 U.S. deaths. It has increased by 25,000 in the past 20 days.

Thanks for reminding us, Trump!

Feature image: Getty.

