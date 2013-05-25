BEC: "Michelle Bridges, I have something to say to you ..."

By REBECCA SPARROW

If there’s one thing I could say to The Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges today it’s this: Girl, stay off the internet. And for the love of all things low-fat, low-carb and low-taste — do not Google yourself.

Because this morning MB (as I’ll call her) admitted on Kyle and Jackie O’s breakfast radio show that the rumours were true. She is in fact now dating fellow Biggest Loser trainer Steve “Commando” Willis.

Ipso facto, MB is being called a marriage wrecking whore, a shameful human being and you know, Slutty McSlutterson of Slutsville.

Excellent.

Or not really.

I get that people are in shock. At first glance, it looks like MB and Willis have split from their partners to get it on (cue the Barry White music) with each another. And while 43-year-old MB never had kids with her husband and business partner Bill Moore there is an assumption she can walk away from her nine-year marriage with little collateral damage. (But is that true of any couple when their lives and finances and everything else are so intertwined? I think not).

Meanwhile, Willis does have kids.

The 36-year-old is the father of three ( 14, 5 and 22-months). Not helping is the fact that the word “affair” has been bandied about a lot by his now ex-de facto wife (who goes by the name, Froso) in an interview she did with Woman’s Day.

Cue the public outcry.

Not having kids apparently makes MB a cold-hearted bitch. (Funny, nobody ever says that about Oprah). And of course she’s now being portrayed as the immoral strumpet who lured away the heart-of-gold family man.

But here’s the thing. We all need to shut up with our mud-slinging and our opinions. Because the truth is NOBODY knows what’s gone down. And it’s none of our business to boot.