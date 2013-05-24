Michelle Bridges gives details about her new relationship with the Commando.

1. The Biggest Loser’s Michelle Bridges has revealed in an exclusive interview with Who magazine (on stands today) that she is in fact in a relationship with fellow Loser trainer ‘Commando’ (Steve Willis).

Talking about her Who tell-all with Kyle and Jackie O this morning, Michelle said “We have always been great mates, always. He’s a great guy.”

That was a little too coy for Kyle however, who got straight to the point and asked: “Yeah. When did the sex start?”

“There’s been none of that!” Michelle answered through laughter. “We haven’t even been on a date yet! How can I when I’ve got ten paparazzi parked out the front of my house?”

Jackie O then jumped in with a slightly more polite approach: “But, you guys are dating?” To which Michelle answered “Well, I guess you could kind of say that.”

Listen to the full audio below:

Bridges and the Commando have kept quiet about any relationship rumours, particularly since the Commando’s partner and the mother of his two children, Froso, gave an interview to Woman’s Day last week about the relationship she labelled as ‘an affair’.

2. One of Barack Obama’s ex-classmates has shared his prom photo and it’s a classic! Click to check it out.

3. This celeb couple just spent $26.5 million on a new pad. As you do.

That’s one helluva mortgage, but on an annual salary of $45 million, it’s a fairly safe bet Ellen Degeneres can afford it.

Ellen and her wife, Aussie Portia de Rossi, were reportedly fed up with the celebrity tour buses that would frequently stop outside their home, so decided to look for something a little more private (and for 45 million bucks, it better be).

Check out the pics in our celeb homes gallery below:

Charlize Theron

Jennifer Aniston

Justin Beiber

Katherine Heigl

Kim Kardashian and Kanye

Madonne

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Oprah

Reese Witherspoon

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Vince Vaughn

Ellen De Generes

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York townhouse

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Miranda Kerr's Manhattan apartment

Miranda Kerr's Manhattan apartment

Miranda Kerr's Manhattan apartment

Miranda Kerr's Manhattan apartment

Jackie O and JFK's Wexford

Jackie O and JFK's Wexford

Ellen DeGeneres' new holiday home.

Jackie O and JFK's Wexford

Ellen DeGeneres' new holiday home.

Ellen DeGeneres' new holiday home.

Ellen DeGeneres' new holiday home.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Jackie O and JFK's Wexford

Jackie O and JFK's Wexford

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York townhouse

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Gwyneth Paltrow's house in LA.

Ellen DeGeneres' new holiday home.

Ellen DeGeneres' new holiday home.

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Mischa Barton's house is up for rent for $35,000 per month

Miranda Kerr's Manhattan apartment

Miranda Kerr's Manhattan apartment

Sarah Jessica Parker's New York townhouse

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Britney Spears' house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

Leo DiCaprio's house

4. Eva Longoria has been keeping a VERY low profile since Desperate Housewives ended last year. And the reason why will amaze you.

5. Nobody panic, but a Psy impersonator has INFILTRATED THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL.

And everyone fell for it.