"I'm embarrassed and humiliated": Michael Turnbull and his girlfriend have broken up.

Just weeks after making their Woman’s Day debut, Michael Turnbull and his girlfriend have split.

It seems they were a little premature with their love photo-shoot. Former The Bachelorette contestant Turnbull, 34, was even bandying about the M word (marriage, not M. Night Shyamalan. It’s a common mistake).

“I would definitely say this is the first time I’ve felt like this about any girl,” he told the mag. “I knew literally from the first date that this girl is very, very special and there was no way I was going to let her go.”

His former lady love was Katrina Vincent, 30, a woman who, from what I can glean from her Instagram account, enjoys wearing bikinis and doesn’t care who knows it.

She also loves her daughter, whose name is Ava. Turnbull met Ava at the same time he and Vincent struck up a conversation in a Brisbane cafe.

He described their first date to Woman’s Day as involving the park and an epic tantie from Ava that ended in vomit.

So it’s not as though he didn’t know what he was getting into.

Vincent, took to Instagram to clear things up. Next to a picture of her adorable little girl, she wrote:

“OK so for all of you who have been asking … Michael and I are no longer together. He end [sic] up deciding he doesn’t want to date a person with a child.

“I am embarrassed and humiliated, I wish I didn’t trust him so easily. Oh well you always learn from your mistakes.”

She’s removed all trace of the real estate agent from her Instagram account.

Hmmph. That sucks. Poor Katrina. Hey lady, don’t worry. You know he’s not really even a soccer player, right?

Turnbull also used social media to comment about how he wasn’t going to comment. He posted what looks like a paparazzi shot of himself on the phone and wrote, “Sometimes it’s best to stay silent as words don’t do your private thoughts justice.”

That’s deep.

If The Bachelor/ette has taught us anything, it’s that love is tough. No wait, it’s that love will find a way. No, no, it’s that a rose is a rose is a rose. Or… OK listen, I don’t know what we learned from The Bachelor.

I do know this, though: don’t announce you’re deeply in love in Woman’s Day until you’re really, really sure.