The author of the 5:2 Diet went for a walk on Wednesday. He still hasn't returned.

Well-known UK TV personality Dr Michael Mosley has been reported missing in Greece after going for a coastal walk in the afternoon.

The 67-year-old British doctor and medical journalist, who is the author of the popularised intermittent fasting 5:2 Diet, was holidaying on the island of Symi, Greece.

After he failed to return from his walk by 7.30pm in the evening, his wife Dr Clare Bailey, reported him missing to local police.

A search operation was launched by local police authorities, who attempted to retrace his route on the small island.

Per the Evening Standard, a search and rescue team has also been sent from Athens, using helicopters, drones and police dogs in an attempt to locate Dr Mosley.

A community Facebook group on Symi shared a photo of Dr Mosley, appealing for information.

The post reads: "Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home."

It continued: "His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC. The police and coast guard have been informed EMAK, the island’s rescue team, is also involved."

A police spokesman told the Mosley was last seen at 1:30pm on Wednesday, when he went for a walk along a coastal path.

The spokesperson said: "He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi.

"It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result."

The search for the missing doctor is ongoing.

"We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere.

"There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated."

Dr Mosley is well known in the UK for programs including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, The One Show and he regularly appears on breakfast show This Morning, as well as hosting BBC podcast Just One Thing

He has also presented Australia's Health Revolution and Australia's Sleep Revolution on SBS.

Dr Mosley is married to 62-year-old Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist. They have four children together.

Feature image: Getty.