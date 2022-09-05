'It hasn't been a wonderful time.' Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a baby.





After two months of silence from Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis, she and fiancé Michael Brunelli popped back up on social media to announce that they are expecting a baby.

The reality star returned to Instagram alongside Michael to reveal they are well into their pregnancy journey, but admitted complications left her bedridden for "almost two months".

"It's been a minute since we've been online, so we wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement, and that is that Martha is pregnant," Michael said in the joint video.

Watch: Advice for 5-year-old me with Martha Kalifatidis. Post continues after video.

Martha chimed in to say that it had not been an "exciting" or "wonderful" time for either of them though.

"I don't want to sound like I am complaining, we are so excited, we are so happy. It was a complete surprise but at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief," the beauty blogger continued.

"It is like 24/7. I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee."

Martha admitted to fans that she had been "in and out of the emergency room at hospital" throughout the last two months.

"Here in Melbourne I'm seeing an amazing doctor and she has given me some medication which has literally been life-changing. It is helping me to feel human again and to start moving around again," she explained.

The pair, who fell for one another on season six of Married At First Sight back in 2019, said that while they'd wanted to share the pregnancy news with followers earlier, they thought it was too early to announce.

"We kind of just had to disappear offline and give a couple of excuses, and there were a lot of people that were concerned," Michael said.

"If you did message us, thank you so much we do truly appreciate it."

Michael went on to share photos on his Instagram story, revealing that he and Martha found out they were pregnant in Rome, Italy.

Image: Instagram @mbrunelli.

In another story, Michael shared that while out for dinner with friends in﻿ Istanbul, Turkey, they got a fortune cookie that predicted their future.

"A new baby is coming into your family," it read.

Michael and Martha were on a lengthy trip around Europe before they spontaneously returned home early to Melbourne.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





At the time, Martha apologised to fans for being "quiet" on social media.

"Hi everyone, I know I've been quiet on here," she wrote. "I've been bedridden for a few weeks, but I'm finally home and getting the care I need. I'll be back soon!

"Thanks for all the messages, sorry I haven't gotten back to anyone. I really do appreciate the support, though."

Martha and Michael announced their engagement in December 2021.

Feature Image: Instagram @marthaa__k, @mbrunelli.