Michael Jackson's daughter attempts suicide.

By MAMAMIA NEWS

Paris Jackson, the teenage daughter of the world’s best known pop singer, the late Michael Jackson, has attempted to take her own life.

The fifteen-year-old was taken to hospital in Los Angeles yesterday and is expected to make a full recovery.

A lawyer for Paris’ legal guardian, her grandmother (and Michael’s mother) Katherine Jackson, issued a statement on Katherine Jackson’s behalf today that said:

“Paris is physically fine and is getting appropriate medical attention. Being a sensitive 15-year-old is difficult no matter who you are. It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you.”

Michael Jackson died in 2009 from a lethal overdose of propofol. The circumstances surrounding his death have been subject to extensive legal proceedings because of alleged wrongdoing on the part of Michael Jackson’s personal physician.

Various reports about what happened to Paris are already circulating, including the information that Paris’ personal Twitter account included some worrying content on Tuesday night:

The Herald Sun also reports that:

A 20-minute video of the teen applying makeup was posted to YouTube last week. Paris says on Twitter she doesn’t know how the video, in which she repeatedly asserts, “I am so weird,” ended up on the site. “I hope you guys liked it tho and didn’t think i’m too crazy,” she wrote. “i get weird when i’m not around people lol.”

Us Weekly reported that Paris was rushed to hospital in the early hours of the 5th June. In a statement, a spokeperson for the LA County Sheriff Department said: “When we arrived, the paramedics were giving medical treatment to the patient. Treatment was offered and given. The patient was then transported to a local hospital.”

At fifteen-years-old, Paris already has a film in development. It seems she has been quick to get started in the entertainment industry that made her father famous and ultimately caused him to retreat from the public spotlight in various strange ways.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris is also listed as a potential witness in a $40billion lawsuit being brought by the Jackson family against the concert promoters running Michael Jackson’s last tour, This Is It:

The family… say superstar Michael died from an overdose of prescription drugs after a punishing schedule of rehearsals prior to the tour. The trial which began in LA in April is scheduled to last three months.

Paris has been spending increasing amounts of time with her mother, Debbie Rowe, over the last few months. Debbie, who was Michael Jackson’s second wife, spoke exclusively with Entertainment Tonight and said: “Paris is physically fine and is getting appropriate medical attention. Please respect her privacy and the family’s privacy.”

No doubt there will be endless rumour, speculation and finger pointing over the coming days. But what is most important right now is that a young woman who has been through a terrible ordeal is safe, and getting the help and attention she needs.

If you need someone to talk to please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or www.lifeline.org.au For help if you are experiencing depression, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or at www.beyondblue.org.au



Mamamia has chosen not to cover the more gratuitous details associated with this story, that are being publicised elsewhere online. Please respect this choice by not discussing the details of Paris’ suicide attempt in the comments.