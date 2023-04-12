Michael Clarke’s ocker twang spurting grotty vitriol under Noosa’s twilight sky will go down in social pages folk law.

And now the 42-year-old has returned to the scene of the crime for what he calls a “wholesome” do-over.

In a new Instagram post shared by the Australian former cricket captain, Clarkey could be seen sunning himself alongside his daughter, Kelsey-Lee, and other loved ones. He captioned the happy snap, “Back in Noosa, a little more wholesome this time.”

The scene was definitely more G-rated than the last time he holidayed at the Queensland hotspot.

But the sports legend has found a way to laugh at himself over the incident, it seems, owning the sticky snafu wholeheartedly on social media as he partook in his coastal Easter break.

So, why did the father-of-one return to Noosa this month? Is he hoping locals will welcome him back with open arms after turning one of the coastal town’s parks into a venue to air your dirty laundry?

In case you missed it, let us give you a little context here. Back in January, Clarke and his then-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough took their relationship issues to a local park, where they argued – loudly – over whether or not he had cheated on her with famous ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

Their language was colourful, to say the least, and Clarke was shirtless, and these factors together (along with the couple's star power) captured the attention of other holiday makers and their iPhones. Jade’s sister Jasmine Yarbrough and her husband, Karl Stefanovic, were also in attendance on the summer holiday, and even bore the brunt of some of some of Clarke's fiesty words.

You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her," Jade screamed at Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.

At Stefanovic, Clarke allegedly yelled, "Karlos, I can tell you now c***, don't you f**king walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c***."

Michael even tore his hamstring during the war of words. Recovery looks a little different for the sporting legend these days.

And the aftermath was as mortifying as the scene itself.

Clarkey lost work deals, his dignity, and the paparazzi stalked both he and Jade in the weeks that followed. And the fabulous woman who was simultaneously at the centre of the fight and also had nothing to do with it, Edwards, absolutely slayed in her response to the media.

The best part was easily his ex Pip’s response to the carry-on. "This is not my circus," she said in a statement. "Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to."

It was believed P.E. Nation founder thought his relationship with Jade was over, before dating her ex again.

She then reiterated her feelings during a chat with The Herald Sun.

"The carnival is over and to be honest the focus for me is on the global expansion of P.E. Nation. The carnival is done," she told the publication.

But all that appears to be in Michael’s rear vision mirror, even if his Instagram followers won’t let him forget it.

From, “Where’s Karlos?” to “Still shirtless though mate?” and “Don’t do a hammy!” – his fans are making sure to keep his ego in check.

Feature image: Instagram/@michaelclarkeofficial