Earlier this year, a video showing an 'altercation' between some high-profile Australians went viral.

It involved former Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic, Clarke's girlfriend Jade Yarbrough and Stefanovic's wife, Jasmine Yarbrough.

The situation unfolded at a Noosa park on January 10 – and the whole thing was caught on camera and leaked to the public. The altercation involved a slap, lots of swear words, and reportedly drunken behaviour.

Now, almost 10 months on, Clarke has shared some insight into the saga.

Speaking on A Current Affair, Clarke was reluctant to speak in depth about the incident, baulking when questioned as to whether he had any regrets from that night.

"Things hit you in life that are extremely unexpected," he shared, somewhat cryptically.

"I've made some mistakes... I haven't spoken about them," he said. "I think the most important thing for me, again, is that you get out of bed every day and try and do your best.

"I'm not here to blame anyone, I'm here to learn... We're all still trying our best, we're all still learning."

He also spoke about the difficulty of living life in the spotlight.

"Relationships are tough. [But] When you're in the spotlight, you're in the spotlight. There's no pick and choose.

"All I can do is my best," he continued. "There's been a number of times that hasn't been good enough. But that’s all you can do."

Michael Clarke on A Current Affair. Image: Nine.

Clarke went on ACA to spruik a bitters drink he's put his name behind, because the bevarage "doesn't discriminate", he said, adding that ultimately, you've "just gotta do your best".

"Highs, lows, pros, cons, good times, tough times... I'm like everyone else – still to this day I'm standing here trying my best and I hope that doesn't change."

What happened between Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic?

In case you need a refresher of exactly how everything played out that fateful night in Noosa, here's how the whole scene went down...

On January 10, in a park in the Queensland holiday hotspot of Noose, an argument broke out between Clarke and his on-off girlfriend Jade, apparently after she said she had been in contact with Clarke's ex, PE Nation designer Pip Edwards.

Video footage showed a shirtless Clarke in a park, limping due to a seemingly injured leg, and surrounded by people attempting to calm the situation. Jade could be heard yelling, before she slapped him in the face after he claimed he did not cheat.

"I'm wrong? I'm f**king wrong? You're a f**king liar. I can see everything. You called her," Jade screamed, according to the Daily Telegraph.

At one point, Jasmine stepped in and dragged her sister away, before Clarke yelled at Stefanovic.

"Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don't you f**king walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t," Clarke can be heard saying in the video.

"You piece of s**t, don't you f**king speak to him," Jade reportedly yelled back, defending Stefanovic.

Jade continued: "Oh am I wrong? You f**ked her on December 17, you f**ked her… you're a f**king dog… I'm going to show her every f**king message you ever f**king sent me."

As this drama played out, bystanders in the park could be heard telling the group to take themselves elsewhere.

Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough (left), and Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough. Image: Getty.

The fallout.

In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, Clarke said: "I'm absolutely gutted I've put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable."

He continued: "I am shattered that because of my actions I've drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation. I own this fully and am the only one at fault."

Pip Edwards then released a statement blaming Clarke for the public fracas, which she was unexpectedly dragged into.

"This is not my circus," she said in a statement to Daily Mail. "Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to."

Clarke and Jade Yarbrough were fined with public nuisance, with Queensland Police saying there were "no other offences detected during the investigation".

Feature Image: Nine; Instagram/karlstefanovic_