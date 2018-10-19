Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Michael Buble wants you to know he hasn’t retired from music, thank you very much.



In the past week, rumours have been rife that Michael Buble, the king of all Christmas music, was retiring.

The rumours originated from a Daily Mail article, where the singer apparently told the publication, “I’m retiring from the business… I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However Buble is disputing the interview, saying it is false and called the article “negative energy”.

Talking to Associated Press, the Grammy-Award winning said, “I’ll keep going until the news of my death comes out, which will probably be fake too.”

The singer said he learnt of the news from a friend, to which he responded with: “Consider the source”.

“I’m not strong enough to deal with it, so I don’t deal with it,” he said. “By the way, those friends that wrote me, I said to them, ‘Thank you so much for caring about my well-being. Do me a favour, don’t share it with me. Send me pictures of your kids and tell me how you’re doing, because I much rather know about that.'”

2. Grant Denyer has explained why the contestants on Game Of Games are so darn crazy.



Since Grant Denyer’s new show Game Of Games has aired, people have had some… questions. Like, why are some of the contestants so… over the top?

And we weren’t the only ones.

Twitter users were just as confused and of course, shared their thoughts.

“I posed/smiled for the photo because I understand that this is part of my job, this was an appropriate situation for ‘the press’ to attend, and also that is how paparazzi make a living,” she wrote.

“These people money off us everyday, LEGALLY stalking us day in and day out – for nothing special – for us to walk six feet to a car and six feet into a work building. They drive dangerously close and extremely recklessly; they put the general public in danger in pursuit of a photo.

“For someone to take a situation where I was trying to be open, and sue me for a photo I FOUND ON TWITTER (with no photographers [sic] name on the image), for a photo he has already been paid for by whatever outlet put it online is absurd.”

Well, that’s one word for it.

4. Kylie Jenner’s nurse has spilled on exactly what she gets done to her face.

Kylie Jenner is the first to admit that she gets lip fillers.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur admitted in July this year that she had all her cosmetic lip filler removed after having it almost permanently since she was just 17 years old.

But her cosmetic surgeon has now revealed that the reality television star only gets lip fillers.

Yep. Lip fillers is it, said Pawnta Abrahim, a nurse practitioner at Motykie Med Spa in Beverly Hills in an interview with Refinery29.

“We went the natural route for her touch-up since she’s so naturally beautiful and a new mum,” the nurse told the publication.

“A lot of people get fillers because they’re getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she’s so young that it has nothing to do with ageing. For her, it’s just about adding a little pout to her lips,” the nurse said.

We cannot keep up with this Kardashian.

5. Why Channel 10 never aired Nathan’s conversation about the Ali cheating rumours.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, 23-year-old contestant Nathan was sent home before the rose ceremony even begun.

Sydney builder Charlie decided to disclose to Ali Oetjen what was said about her while she wasn’t there.

The persistent rumours about Ali’s past with Grant Kemp, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise have been widely publicised, coupled with a number of leaked text messages.

Grant says that after the show wrapped up, Ali moved with him to Los Angeles, until one night when Grant found her cheating on him with a friend on the stairs at a house party.

According to Charlie, Nathan told the other men in the house that he believed the rumours were true, and had insider information from a mutual friend.

When Ali confronted Nathan about the accusations, a heated argument emerged between the two men, and Nathan denied that the conversation was ever malicious.

