Mia Freedman, is the co-founder of Mamamia and wearer of many hats. Today she answers 20 questions.

What do you eat for dinner if nobody else is home?

Frozen corn and peas (cooked, obv, I’m not an animal) with a can of Sirena tuna and maybe some sweet chilli sauce. Or porridge. I love porridge for dinner in winter.

What did you have for breakfast this morning?

I have a green smoothie every day. I like not having to think about breakfast. It’s one less decision I have to make. I bulk prep though because smoothies are a punish. Every couple of weeks, I get greens like spinach leaves and kale and cucumber plus beetroot and ginger and lemon and chia seeds and protein powder and I chop it all up and mix it up and put it into snaplock bags and put in the freezer. Then in the morning, I can just grab a bag, add some coconut water and sometimes some flaxseed oil if I remember to buy it, and chuck it through the Vitamix and I’m good. That way I don’t have to think about eating more vegetables during the day.





Mia making her green smoothie. Image: supplied. Mia making her green smoothie. Image: supplied. Tea or coffee, and how many cups a day? Oh god. I hate to think. Tea always. Madura premium blend but any Madura really. With milk. I stopped drinking coffee when I was pregnant the first time, 23 years ago and I just didn’t start again. I am so sensitive to caffeine that even if I have a regular tea (Madura is kind of decaf) I can feel jittery. Bad for my anxiety.

Mia with her personalised tea mug. Image: supplied. Mia with her personalised tea mug. Image: supplied. If someone gave you $100 to spend on yourself, where would it go? Serums.

Mia's collection of skincare serums. Image: supplied. Mia's collection of skincare serums. Image: supplied. Something you buy repeatedly and why. Serums. I’ve really got into them the past year which doesn’t make me very special because I know that the whole skincare industry has had a massive boom since COVID because we were all trapped inside and nobody needed to wear makeup but we wanted to pamper ourselves with something. It’s no doubt a total illusion but I feel like buying serums makes me feel like I can control ONE THING in the world. The skin on my face. Which is, of course, bullshit because serums cannot counter the effects of gravity. Oh well. It makes me happy. What’s your phone screensaver?

Screenshot of Mia's screensaver. Image: supplied. Your go-to outfit for work. Sequins? A tracksuit? Literally, who knows. Every day is different according to my mood. It’s always funny when I’m buying something really out there like a sequin suit and the sales assistant will say “Oh, do you have something special coming up?” and I’m like “No, it’s just for work.” I cannot emphasise enough how much I enjoy getting dressed for work. I lay out my clothes the night before. Best part of my day. Around how many pairs of shoes do you own? Yikes. I’ve given away or sold most of my heels. Now it’s just boots and trainers, really. I reckon I have maybe 25 pairs of trainers? It’s all I wear now.

Mia's collection of trainers. Image: supplied. Have you ever been fired? Yes, when I was working as a promotions girl and we had to get dressed up and hand out fliers for a restaurant in the CBD and after the first couple of days, I hated it so much that I would just put the fliers in the bin. It didn’t occur to me that anyone would find out but my boss noticed that nobody was coming in for the special that was advertised on the fliers and he sacked me. What song always gets you on the dance floor? Anything from the late '80s or early '90s. Especially Salt-N-Pepa or MC Hammer. Least favourite word. Precocious - I was called it as a child and even before I knew what it meant, I knew it wasn’t a good thing to be. Most favourite word. Relish. Describe your perfect weekend. No plans. Free time at home pottering in my closet and reorganising things. Early dinner with girlfriends on Saturday night at a low-key restaurant where I can eat pasta. Dinner with family on Sunday night. I’m incredibly basic. You could go to any concert/play tonight - who would you be seeing? I don’t like going to concerts or plays. I get tense if there’s an intermission. I don’t know why. Oh, but Hamilton I LOVE. What qualities do you like the most in people you work with? Curiosity. Energy. The ability to make me laugh and also call me on my shit. Do you have any hobbies? Clothes and beauty products are my hobbies. I love, love, love playing with them. Also making content - is it a hobby if it’s also my work? I would be doing it even if I didn’t own a media company so I guess it’s a hobby. A passion. Your house is on fire - what do you grab? My mouthguard. I’ve slept with one every night for about 16 years because I’m a chronic grinder. I’ve ground my way through so many mouthguards. What would you change about yourself if you could? I would have more hobbies, I would be more spontaneous and I would enjoy travelling. What makes you really angry? Anti-vaxxers. Anti-abortionists. What would you sing at Karaoke night? ABBA. I did singing for my HSC, you know. Feature image: supplied.



