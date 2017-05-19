Behold, a cheaper version of the $220 boots everyone was wearing at Fashion Week.

During Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia, Sydney’s Carriageworks becomes the ultimate outfit-watching spot.

After all, it’s rare you’ll find ballgowns, trackies, gimp masks and bucket hats (admittedly on a group of international tourists who looked a little lost) gathered in the same place.



But there was one item in particular that stood out this week – literally.

In the space of an hour, I saw no less than four people wearing the same pair of boots.

These weren’t your average stable black or brown boots either. Nope, these were in-your-face, loud-and-proud metallic silver boots with a killer heel and a surface so shiny you could see your face in them (maybe that’s the attraction?)

They looked fab.

So fab, in fact that model Sasha Byrnes wore hers with three outfits during the week.



The only problem? Their owners were scuttling away before I could work up the courage to go over and ask where they were from.

Luckily a spot of Instagram stalking a few hours later revealed they were a $219.95 pair from Tony Bianco.

Currently still only available pre-order (but with estimated dispatch next week) you can bet these are going to fly off the (virtual) shelves. Basically, you're about to see these everywhere.

If $220 is a little out of your price range, there are plenty of more budget options to choose from.

This $99.99 pair from Betts have the same great disco ball look, but with a block heel instead of a stiletto, making it comfier and more practical day to day (or night).

And for something (a little) less in your face and more durable, consider these zip up ankle pair from ASOS, $129.

Like a magpie, we are drawn. Image: ASOS

While silver boots are definitely a statement piece, that may actually be just the reason that makes them a must-have, versatile item.

Because they instantly draw attention, they can be used to hide or distract from a multitude of sins. Didn't have time to wash your hair this morning? Chuck on your silver boots! Woke up with a whacking great pimple? The boots! Wearing the same outfit as yesterday? SILVER. BOOTS.

Dropped coffee all over your shirt? You get the picture...