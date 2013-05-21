3 ways to layer in winter (without the bulk).

By NICKY CHAMP

Brr it’s chilly outside and with electricity prices the way they are you’re probably piling on more clothes than ever to stay warm.

And as cosy as it is to wear your snuggie/matching tracksuit/beanie/ugg boots ensemble inside the house, it’s probably not going to go down so well with your boss/colleagues/friends/bus driver if you show up looking not dissimilar to a yeti.

Here are three ways you can layer like a pro without sacrificing style or warmth.

1. Experiment with different textures.

The best way to keep your outfit interesting without adding bulk this winter is to mix up the textures. For example: start with a collared white shirt, add a coloured or metallic knit, accessorise with a statement necklace and throw (or ‘drape’) a longline tweed or boucle jacket over the top. For your lower half go for another different texture like a coated legging or waxed jean. If you can wear a heeled boot it will help to elongate your silhouette.

SHOP THIS LOOK: Metalicus panel dress, Necklace, Metalicus jacket, heels

2. Wear one shade from head-to-toe.

Don’t panic now, I’m not suggesting you go for a head-to-toe look in an out there colour like zingy orange or bright pink (although that is in fashion now) but layering up clothing in the same shade or similar will help trick the eye into thinking the silhouette is more streamlined.

If you’re anything like me you will already have plenty of black pervading your wardrobe space to easily give this one a go. Or you could try an all navy (or black and navy together), grey or oxblood ensemble – top the look off with a chunky scarf doubled up around your neck.

SHOP THIS LOOK: Metalicus washed pants, floppy hat, knitted snood, Metalicus triangle tank top.



3. Bring your layers together with a bold print.

Alright so you’ve got the boots, jeans/leather pants/ leggings, singlet, blouse and cardigan on but now for the tricky bit, how do you make unstructured, loose layers look polished? Bring it all together with a bold print. This looks best when it’s an outer layer like a coat or printed boot.

SHOP THIS LOOK: Metalicus legging, Metalicus Audrey vest, leather gloves, ankle boots



Click through the gallery for the latest Autumn/Winter looks from Metalicus:

If you’re having trouble picturing exactly how these layering tips will work for your wardrobe, Metalicus have a genius little tool Create Your Look, on their website where you can drag and drop different clothing styles, textures and colours onto a silhouette.

Metalicus is a niche Australian brand with a unique two-way stretch fabrication that provides versatility to any woman’s wardrobe. Customers fall in love with the ease, comfort and the ability to create their own look through different layering and styling.

The nature of our fabrications means our product is perfect for travel due to its easy care attributes and is also ideal for maternity wear as our products can be worn before, during and after pregnancy.

From our headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, Metalicus creates collections that are Australian designed and are unique, innovative and versatile.