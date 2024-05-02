Fashion’s most memeable 'night of nights': How to tune into the 2024 Met Gala in Australia.

Fashion’s 'biggest night'’ is looming ahead of us, with an array of Anna Wintour-vetted celebrities set to walk the 60 steps of Met Gala's red carpet this May.

From wondering what on earth the gala’s eternal princess Blake Lively will don for the event, to musing about how co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour, and Zendaya will manage the night, there is endless viewing entertainment on the live feed.

It’s also an opportunity to catch a first-hand glimpse of all the soon-to-be-memed moments and wildest fits to grace the event.

Without further ado, this is all the information Aussies need to know about tuning into the Met Gala from home.

When is the Met Gala?

Image: Getty

The Met Gala will take place on May 6, US Eastern Time. This means that in Australia it will happen on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

What time does the Met Gala start?

While entrance to the red carpet will begin as early as 5pm Eastern Time (7am AEST), the red carpet officially begins an hour later, at 8am AEST.

See that broken down across Australia’s time zones here:

NSW, Vic, Tas, ACT, Qld (AEST): Tuesday, May 7, 8am

SA, NT (ACST) : Tuesday, May 7, 7:30am

WA (AWST): Tuesday, May 7, 6am

The red carpet coverage will go for around two hours.

How to watch the Met Gala live in Australia?

At this stage, it’s not clear if any of the major free-to-air networks will stream the Met Gala live to your TV.

In the meantime, the easiest option is to go to Vogue.com, which will be live-streaming the event on its website.

It will also be available to watch on Vogue’s social media accounts, including their YouTube channel.

If you are the proud owner of a private VPN network, you may also tune into US network coverage, as it’s being streamed on Hulu+ in the United States.

Who is going to the Met Gala?

Image: Getty

As is tradition for co-chairs of the Met Gala, this year’s co-chairs are expected to be in attendance. This includes Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

It’s rumoured that Blake Lively, Zendaya’s partner Tom Holland and Rihanna will also be in attendance this year. It is still up for debate whether Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce will be at the red carpet this year.

What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?

While the official theme for the Costume Institute’s exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, the dress theme for the 2024 red carpet is “The Garden of Time”, which was inspired by the exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase up to 250 rare pieces of clothing which are too fragile to be worn again. Some garments may be digitally displayed so as not to impact their integrity.

The dress theme, “The Garden of Time”, is named after J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story, which discusses the use of a finite resource, flowers, to keep chaos at bay. It works as a larger metaphor about the creation and destruction of what we hold dear throughout history.

In line with this, we can expect to see outfits that reflect nature motifs and florals, as well as archival pieces that celebrate the history and ingenuity of fashion design over the years.

TikTok has sponsored this year’s event, and Spanish brand Loewe is supporting it.

Feature image: Getty.