From Kim Kardashian's cardigan to a couple debut: All the Met Gala details you missed.

Another Met Gala has come and gone. I don't know about you but I'm still recovering from all the looks... even if a few celebs were noticeably absent.

But the famous people who did attend were serving some truly incredible fashion: from Elle Fanning in a dress made of resin to Cardi B halting the red carpet with her dramatic black gown.

This year's theme brought out the florals (for spring?) and the nature vibes, as the theme was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and the dress code was 'The Garden of Time'.

Given just how many people stunned this year, it's hard to keep track of all the moments and hidden details we might have missed — so, we've rounded up the highlights.

And no, Kim Kardashian didn't just get a little chilly, the cardigan has a whole backstory.

Kim Kardashian's cardigan was inspired by her 'boyfriend's sweater'.

Kim Kardashian impressed in a custom design by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, with the look elevated with soft bleached blonde locks tied in a loose braid. But some people were confused that the corseted dress was covered in a heavily pilled grey cardigan that appeared somewhat casual for the setting.

Kim has explained that the cardigan was an intentional decision, as she told Vogue that the inspiration behind her outfit was "the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on... and my hair is all messed up."

Image: Getty.

Kendall Jenner understood the assignment.

Kendall Jenner dove into the fashion archives for this year's theme, wearing a Givenchy dress from when Alexander McQueen was the creative director back in the '90s.

The dress comes from McQueen’s autumn/winter 1999 looks but as the Givenchy Haute Couture collection was presented on mannequins and never shown on the runway, this is the first time it's been worn. "It’s been sleeping for the last 25 years. It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty’," Jenner told Vogue.

"It’s such a special moment. I feel extremely honoured that they’re allowing me to wear it."

Image: Getty.

Camila Cabello carried a block of ice as a handbag.

Camila Cabello arrived at the 2024 Met Gala ready for anything — including, an extra large glass of coke because she had with her a giant block of ice.

Arriving at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Camila clutched ice which had a black rose frozen in the middle as a nod to 'The Garden of Time' dress code.

She told Entertainment Tonight the ice block represented "impermanence" before sharing it had shrunk as the night had unfolded.

Image: Getty.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went official.

After months of speculation, Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have gone red carpet official. They arrived at the same time but walked most of the red carpet separately before joining forces towards the end and got a few cheeky snaps together.

Barry slayed in a Burberry suit while Sabrina dazzled in Oscar de la Renta.

Rumours that the two started dating began back in September 2023 after they reportedly met at Givenchy’s spring 2024 show in Paris. They have since been papped together in Los Angeles, Barry attended Taylor Swift's Era Tour to support Sabrina's opening act, and most recently, he played the supportive Instagram boyfriend at Coachella.

Image: Getty.

Mona Patel wore a moving butterfly dress.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel made her Met Gala debut and ended up being crowned one of the best dressed of the whole night. This is saying something for a woman many didn't recognise.

But her dress stole the show, as the Iris van Herpen look featured butterflies that moved up and down her arms. Unsurprisingly, the dress was styled by Zendaya's long-time collaborator, Law Roach.

The Succession fellas reunited.

Almost a year since the Succession final aired, our favorite dysfunctional fellas reunited on the Met Gala red carpet. Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin sauntered their way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art with their respective partners, Emma Wall, Jazz Charton and Keeley Hawes.

Matthew and Kieran even got a cheeky pic together, although Jeremy was nowhere to be seen which is some real Kendall energy. Series villain Alexander Skarsgård rounded out the Succession bros. Gang's all here!

Image: Getty.

We're here for this ludicrously capacious reunion and for all the Met Gala goss that went down on the big night.

Ariana Grande performed for the Met Gala's guests.

Inside the Met Gala, Ariana sang a medley of some of her biggest hits and new songs, including ‘Into You’, ‘Seven Rings’, ‘The Boy Is Mine’, ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ and ‘Yes, And’.

Ariana had an outfit change, transforming into a fairy green Sleeping Beauty for the performance. As a special treat, Ariana was joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo for a spine-tingling cover of ‘When You Believe’, along with 40 members of the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir.

Merry Fashion Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Feature image: Getty.