Just every single red carpet look from the 2023 Met Gala in one place.

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala has arrived.

ICYMI, the theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The event will pay tribute to the longtime creative director of Chanel following his passing in 2019.

This year will be hosted by actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, professional tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

And outside on the carpet, they've got TV personality La La Anthony, journalist Derek Blasberg, actor Chloe Fineman, and content creator Emma Chamberlain co-hosting the live stream.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything.

Dua Lipa

Lizzo

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Cara Delevingne

Jennifer Lopez

Elle Fanning

Gigi Hadid

Pete Davidson

Jared Leto

Anne Hathaway

Florence Pugh

Mindy Kaling

Cardi B

Jenna Ortega

Michelle Yeoh

Penélope Cruz

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Lil Nas X

Rita Ora

Taika Waititi

Doja Cat

Emily Ratajkowski

Margot Robbie

Pedro Pascal

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann

Naomi Campbell

Olivia Wilde

Serena Williams

Lily James

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart

Kerry Washington

Halle Bailey

Emma Chamberlain

Lila and Kate Moss

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Ke Huy Quan

Keke Palmer

Olivia Rodrigo

Bad Bunny

Eva Chen

Billie Eilish

Karlie Kloss

Vanessa Hudgens

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Amber Valletta

Salma Hayek

Lea Michele

Glenn Close

Jack Harlow

Miranda Kerr

FKA Twigs

Sydney Sweeney

Margaret Zhang

Quinta Brunson

Gisele Bündchen

Maude Apatow

Kim Petras

Ashley Graham

Anok Yai

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Michaela Koel

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Rachel Brosnahan

Ashley Park

Irina Shayk

Sienna Miller

Paris Hilton

Emily Blunt

Jessica Chastain

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Aubrey Plaza

Teyana Taylor

Yara Shahidi

Marion Cotillard

Ben Platt

Amanda Seyfried

Julia Garner

Precious Lee

Donatella Versace

Phoebe Bridgers

Charlotte Tilbury

Vera Wang

