Just every single red carpet look from the 2023 Met Gala in one place.

IT'S HERE!
The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala has arrived.
ICYMI, the theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The event will pay tribute to the longtime creative director of Chanel following his passing in 2019.
This year will be hosted by actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, professional tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.
And outside on the carpet, they've got TV personality La La Anthony, journalist Derek Blasberg, actor Chloe Fineman, and content creator Emma Chamberlain co-hosting the live stream.
Now that's a line-up.
But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything.
Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2023 Met Gala.
Dua Lipa
Lizzo
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne
Jennifer Lopez
Elle Fanning
Gigi Hadid
Pete Davidson
Jared Leto
Anne Hathaway
Florence Pugh
Mindy Kaling
Cardi B
Jenna Ortega
Michelle Yeoh
Penélope Cruz
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Lil Nas X
Rita Ora
Taika Waititi
Doja Cat
Emily Ratajkowski
Margot Robbie
Pedro Pascal
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann
Naomi Campbell
Olivia Wilde
Serena Williams
Lily James
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Kristen Stewart
Kerry Washington
Halle Bailey
Emma Chamberlain
Lila and Kate Moss
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Ke Huy Quan
Keke Palmer
Olivia Rodrigo
Bad Bunny
Eva Chen
Billie Eilish
Karlie Kloss
Vanessa Hudgens
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Amber Valletta
Salma Hayek
Lea Michele
Glenn Close
Jack Harlow
Miranda Kerr
FKA Twigs
Sydney Sweeney
Margaret Zhang
Quinta Brunson
Gisele Bündchen
Maude Apatow
Kim Petras
Ashley Graham
Anok Yai
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Michaela Koel
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Image: Getty.
Rachel Brosnahan
Ashley Park
Irina Shayk
Sienna Miller
Paris Hilton
Emily Blunt
Jessica Chastain
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Aubrey Plaza
Teyana Taylor
Yara Shahidi
Marion Cotillard
Ben Platt
Amanda Seyfried
Julia Garner
Precious Lee
Donatella Versace
Phoebe Bridgers
Charlotte Tilbury
Vera Wang
More to come.
