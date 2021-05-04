News
kids

'A message to the mum who called the police on me for leaving my twins in the car.'

To the mum who called the police on me for leaving the twins in the car while I ran into the chemist.

I’m sorry I worried you! It was the choice I made in a flurry of anxiety and busyness - it was the easier choice in the moment. 

I left the windows down and was as fast as I could be; seven minutes. 

I was actually more worried that they would fight than overheat.

Watch: Be a 'good' mum. Post continues below.

Yes, they were very rugged up on a warmer Autumn day, but they’re both unwell and had been complaining about being cold. 

My understanding was that it’s only illegal if the child’s safety is at risk - the twins were strapped in, with food and water, windows down (but not so far as to allow someone to reach in to open a door/harm them), listening to 'Up' on my iPhone.

I wish you hadn’t called the police. I wish you had waited a little bit longer, and taken a breath, and had a conversation. One where we both sought to understand the other's perspective, and connected, and learned from each other.

"Pictured: My very loved twins." Image: Supplied.

I don’t know what your experience as a mother has been, or as a police officer yourself. You’ve probably witnessed awful things, and maybe you thought you were about to witness another.

You were wrong. And now I’m a bit traumatised. Those lies that constantly swirl in my mind about what a terrible mother I am feel all the more true!

When you yelled at me about what I had done and said "I get it, I’m a mum too", I think that was the worst part. It made me feel so small and incapable.

To be honest, my whole parenting journey has been made up of millions of decisions like today, snap decisions made in the midst of anxiety and busyness. Maybe you do get that, but you didn’t ‘get it’ because you didn’t take the time.

But I’m guilty of doing exactly this to many other mums. Judging before hearing. Of defending my own values and opinions rather than taking the time and energy to push past my fear and listen, with openness and empathy.

Listen to Mamamia's parenting podcast, This Glorious Mess. Post continues below.

To the policemen and women who attended the scene: thank you for your kindness and empathy, and for reassuring and calming me. You guys rock! And I’m so glad that was my boys' first experience with the police!

To the person reading this post: If you are feeling anger towards me or the police mum right now, can I encourage you too to take a step back and think about a time when others may have unfairly judged you and your beliefs? As mums, we encounter this every day.

My hope is that this experience doesn’t further embed shame and fear around my mothering, but rather, encourages and reminds me that we never know the full story behind anyone’s choices, unless we are prepared to ask the questions and hear the answers.

My hope is that on reading this you might be encouraged to do the same. 

Collectively we can change the current mothering climate and come together as sisters in arms, creating a safe space to learn and fail as we navigate the hardest job there is.

This post originally appeared on Facebook and has been republished with full permission.

Feature Image: Supplied.

Tags: features , evergreen , parenting-edm , parenting , real-life

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

cat 21 minutes ago
I don't see how the windows can be down enough to make sure it wont overheat yet not so far down the kids are in danger. 

I would call the police too, if I saw kids alone in a car in a public place. The same way I will also grab them if I see them about to step in front of a car, or call the police if they wander away from their house, even if its just down the street. 

Their safety is always more important than how my intervention might make their parents feel. 
hopey 41 minutes ago
I was this concerned mum one day. I was at my small, local supermarket and noticed a child, about 5 or 6, sitting in the car. It was 35 degrees that day. Doors were shut, windows up. I dashed into the shop, got my items and left. I was in the shop about 10 minutes. When I came out the boy was still in the car, sweating by this time. I yelled through the glass for him to open the door, that it was safe and that I was going to take him into the shop. He unlocked the door, told me his name was Ben and I took him inside and got the girl on the register to call his mum over the PA. To say I copped an absolute barrage from this woman was an understatement. She went ballistic at me. I know that I likely saved that boy from becoming, at least, incredibly ill. But next time, I won't consider the parent and take the child to them, I will just call the police. 
MORE COMMENTS