'A message to the mum who called the police on me for leaving my twins in the car.'

To the mum who called the police on me for leaving the twins in the car while I ran into the chemist.

I’m sorry I worried you! It was the choice I made in a flurry of anxiety and busyness - it was the easier choice in the moment.

I left the windows down and was as fast as I could be; seven minutes.

I was actually more worried that they would fight than overheat.

Yes, they were very rugged up on a warmer Autumn day, but they’re both unwell and had been complaining about being cold.

My understanding was that it’s only illegal if the child’s safety is at risk - the twins were strapped in, with food and water, windows down (but not so far as to allow someone to reach in to open a door/harm them), listening to 'Up' on my iPhone.

I wish you hadn’t called the police. I wish you had waited a little bit longer, and taken a breath, and had a conversation. One where we both sought to understand the other's perspective, and connected, and learned from each other.

I don’t know what your experience as a mother has been, or as a police officer yourself. You’ve probably witnessed awful things, and maybe you thought you were about to witness another.

You were wrong. And now I’m a bit traumatised. Those lies that constantly swirl in my mind about what a terrible mother I am feel all the more true!

When you yelled at me about what I had done and said "I get it, I’m a mum too", I think that was the worst part. It made me feel so small and incapable.

To be honest, my whole parenting journey has been made up of millions of decisions like today, snap decisions made in the midst of anxiety and busyness. Maybe you do get that, but you didn’t ‘get it’ because you didn’t take the time.

But I’m guilty of doing exactly this to many other mums. Judging before hearing. Of defending my own values and opinions rather than taking the time and energy to push past my fear and listen, with openness and empathy.

To the policemen and women who attended the scene: thank you for your kindness and empathy, and for reassuring and calming me. You guys rock! And I’m so glad that was my boys' first experience with the police!

To the person reading this post: If you are feeling anger towards me or the police mum right now, can I encourage you too to take a step back and think about a time when others may have unfairly judged you and your beliefs? As mums, we encounter this every day.

My hope is that this experience doesn’t further embed shame and fear around my mothering, but rather, encourages and reminds me that we never know the full story behind anyone’s choices, unless we are prepared to ask the questions and hear the answers.

My hope is that on reading this you might be encouraged to do the same.

Collectively we can change the current mothering climate and come together as sisters in arms, creating a safe space to learn and fail as we navigate the hardest job there is.

This post originally appeared on Facebook and has been republished with full permission.

