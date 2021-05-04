'A message to the mum who called the police on me for leaving my twins in the car.'

To the mum who called the police on me for leaving the twins in the car while I ran into the chemist.

I’m sorry I worried you! It was the choice I made in a flurry of anxiety and busyness - it was the easier choice in the moment.

I left the windows down and was as fast as I could be; seven minutes.

I was actually more worried that they would fight than overheat.

Yes, they were very rugged up on a warmer Autumn day, but they’re both unwell and had been complaining about being cold.

My understanding was that it’s only illegal if the child’s safety is at risk - the twins were strapped in, with food and water, windows down (but not so far as to allow someone to reach in to open a door/harm them), listening to 'Up' on my iPhone.

I wish you hadn’t called the police. I wish you had waited a little bit longer, and taken a breath, and had a conversation. One where we both sought to understand the other's perspective, and connected, and learned from each other.

"Pictured: My very loved twins." Image: Supplied.