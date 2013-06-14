NEWS: Army Chief gives the speech of 2013

1. Following the latest ADF scandal, which has seen three personnel suspended, five people still under investigation and 90 more under suspicion, Chief of Army Lieutenant General David Morrison, AO, has delivered a strong message to Australians soldiers.

“Evidence collected to date has identified a group of men within our ranks who have allegedly produced highly inappropriate material demeaning woman and distributed it across the internet and Defence’s email networks,” he said. “If this is true then the actions of these members are in direct contravention to every value the Australian army stands for.”

“Those that think it’s OK to behave in a way that demeans or exploits their colleagues have no place in this army… If this does not suit you, then get out,” he said. You can watch General Morrison’s full message here.

2. Facebook has altered its nudity policy to now allow images of people who’ve had mastectomies to post photos of themselves. The site issued a statement that said: “We agree that undergoing a mastectomy is a life-changing experience and that sharing photos can help raise awareness about breast cancer and support the men and women facing a diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or living with the scars of cancer.”

The change comes after more than 21,000 Facebook users signed a change.org petition against the policy. Previously users who uploaded images of their mastectomies were banned by the social networking site from posting any photos for 30 days.

3. 6PR radio host Howard Sattler has been stood down after he asked the Prime Minister if her partner Tim Mathieson was gay live on air. Sattler has since been suspended by the Perth radio station and the incident will be investigated further. You can read more about the disturbing and disrespectful interview, plus see Julia Gillard’s graceful reaction, here.