"It's 4 months since I had a baby. There are 5 things I always get my husband to do."

It’s no secret women carry an unfair share of the mental load, particularly mothers.

Have I paid that bill? Should I add the new baby to my health insurance? Better log on to Centrelink and sort out the Partner Pay.

You’re registering the birth, chasing up Medicare for your new card, wondering what TOG sleepsuit you should buy next, reading ALL the books and subscribing to all the apps, to make sure you’re giving your baby enough tummy time and stimulation (is it feed, sleep, play, or play, sleep, feed?). Is rocking my child to sleep really that bad? To pat or not to pat?

It doesn’t help that most apps are telling you that your baby should be composing a classical musical masterpiece by the age of 8.45months.

On top of these thoughts, promising yourself you will make more of an effort to eat a nutritious breakfast because the four chocolate-covered scotch fingers at 2pm really aren’t cutting it anymore. And tomorrow you definitely won’t have One Tree Hill on TV in the background because you’re bored out of your brains.

All while navigating a new body and receding hairline (thanks, postpartum hair loss). But I digress.

Did I mention this was all before the coronavirus pandemic? It’s... a lot.

Something I learnt in the first few weeks of motherhood was that as much as you think and want to do everything, it’s not possible. So, you delegate some of the many, many jobs you suddenly have thrust upon you.