An unexpected silver lining of lockdown: The mental load is more visible than ever.

It will come as a surprise to precisely no one that women have been shouldering the majority of the home schooling and child care work thanks to COVID-19.

In fact, a recent article in the Guardian contains research by the universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Zurich showing that women in the UK are doing at least 50 per cent more childcare in lockdown than the men in their lives.

As the days turn into weeks and months, many women, myself included, are questioning whether or not lockdown life has revealed some uncomfortable truths about gender equality and the mental load, that need further discussion.

I had a conversation with a mum friend who sent her son back to school a few days ahead of the NSW government’s recommended start date.

She told me how relieved she felt after just a few hours to herself.

“At first, I thought I could handle homeschooling on top of work and household stuff, but I was not coping. My relationship with my children and with myself was suffering so I told my husband that I had had enough,” she said.

“I felt guilty but then I thought, I am not doing anything illegal and I matter – my mental health matters to me and to my family, so I sent him back.”

With a flexible job and an ability ‘to juggle’, she had taken on the majority of the homeschooling – not her husband. She was the one up to midnight most nights trying to work and she was exhausted and frustrated and wondering why?

Women all over the world have been trying to juggle work and family life in a way that men just don’t – way before lockdown.

I stopped working full-time after I had my son in 2010. It felt too logistically and emotionally hard to manage full-time work when my husband Jules, a GP, already had a stressful job.

Since then I have worked a mix of contractor, part-time and freelance roles to help me stay creative, connected and active in my industry.

I have questioned this decision many times but mostly I have felt the positive aspects outweigh the negative, but now I am not so sure.