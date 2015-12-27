How to tell your employer you have a mental illness and need time off.

Buddy’s announcement raises an issue we should all be thinking about.

Star footballer Buddy Franklin shocked the AFL world by putting his career on hold while he seeks treatment for a “serious but treatable” mental health issue.

Not only was the fact that he was missing out on the first round of finals a surprise, but so too was the fact that he took time away from his job to be treated.

It’s a fairly rare thing in Australian workplaces, despite statistics showing almost half of the population will experience a mental health disorder at some stage in their lives.

According to not-for-profit organisation SANE Australia, one in five Australians will experience a mental illness in any 12-month period. In that time, anxiety disorders will affect 14 per cent of people and depression will affect six per cent.

But being upfront with your employer if you’re suffering from a mental illness is not as easy as it sounds.

Workers who may need support, time off or flexible work options are often worried about being treated differently by their bosses or colleagues or losing work opportunities.

BeyondBlue chief executive Georgie Harman recently said that while openness about mental health issues could help managers create the best environment to support recovery, employees should only speak up when they are confident they will be supported, Fairfax Media reported.

But Australian Human Resources Institute Chairman Peter Wilson told Mamamia that it is best to be open about mental illness if you are seeking support from your employer.

“It’s a very confronting thing to do if you have an illness and you don’t know your employer’s standards on the issue,” Mr Wilson said.