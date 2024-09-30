What you didn't see in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

It's 2024, and the Menendez brothers are back in the headlines, all thanks to a little Netflix show called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The true crime series, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is a much-anticipated follow-up to the anthology's first season, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — this time, revisiting the infamous murder of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons Lyle and Erik in 1989.

The brothers argued that they killed their parents in self-defence, following years of sexual and physical abuse. However, in 1996, they were each convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

While the series takes viewers right up to the end of the brothers' second trial, it doesn't exactly share where Lyle and Erik Menendez are today.

Here's what we know about the Menendez brothers' lives since being sentenced, from their marriages to new evidence about their case.

Both Lyle and Erik Menendez are married.

It may come as a surprise, but both the Menendez brothers are actually married now.

Erik married his long-time pen pal and girlfriend, Tammi Ruth Saccoman in 1999.

"Tammi's love has propelled me to become a better person. I want to be the greatest possible husband to her," Erik told PEOPLE in 2005. "And this affects the choices I make every day in prison. Tammi has taught me how to be a good husband."

Lyle married his first wife Anna Eriksson in 1996 on the same day the brothers were sentenced to prison. However, the pair divorced in 2001.





Lyle Menendez with his attorney at the trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles. Image: Getty.

In 2003, Lyle married his second and current wife, Rebecca Sneed, after being acquainted for a decade prior. Sneed, originally a journalist and editor, has since become an attorney.

"Our interaction tends to be very free of distractions and we probably have more intimate conversations than most married spouses do, who are distracted by life's events," Lyle told PEOPLE in 2017.

"We try and talk on the phone every day, sometimes several times a day. I have a very steady, involved marriage and that helps sustain me and brings a lot of peace and joy. It's a counter to the unpredictable, very stressful environment here."

The brothers' reunion.

At the time of their original sentence, the siblings were imprisoned separately, with Lyle sent to Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, and Erik to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.

After years of separation and communication solely through letters, in 2018, the two were reunited at the same housing unit at Richard J. Donovan.





Trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles. Image: Getty

The reunion was an emotional one for the brothers, having spent over 20 years apart from each other.

"Finally," Lyle told DailyMailTV. "It was just a remarkable moment.

He added: "It was just something I wasn't sure was ever going to happen."

A recent visit from Kim Kardashian.

Following the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story there have been plenty of outside opinions weighing into the case.

The most famous, perhaps, is none other than reality star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian. After watching the show, Kardashian, who has done plenty of prison reform work in the past, became interested in the Mendendez brothers and decided to pay them a visit in prison.

She was also accompanied by actor Cooper Koch, who played Erik in the Netflix series. The two met through their mutual stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

"They were having lunch together and I got a text from Jamie. It was a video of Kim being like, 'I love you in the show. You're so amazing,'" Koch told Variety.

"I was like this is so crazy but then they texted that they wanted to call me. Kim gets on the phone and starts asking me all these questions about Erik and about the brothers. Then she told me that she was going down there and asked me if I wanted to go with them. It all happened very quickly."

When it came to meeting Erik, Koch described the experience to be extremely positive.





Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Image: Netflix

"We just looked at each other, and immediately embraced. He was so kind. Lyle, too, I got to hug both of them and just be in their presence," he said.

"They're such upstanding individuals. They've done so much work in their prison. Erik teaches meditation and speech classes, and they're doing this Greenspace project to improve the prison grounds. It was just amazing."

New evidence about their case.

With the spotlight once again on the Menendez brothers, new evidence has also emerged regarding their case.

In court documents obtained by Los Angeles Magazine, there are two new pieces of evidence that seem to support the brothers' abuse claims.

The first is a handwritten letter by Erik to his cousin which speaks to the abuse from his father.

The second are the claims of sexual assault by a former boy band, Menudo member who accused José Menendez of drugging and sexually abusing him when he was just a teenager.

