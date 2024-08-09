The compelling theory that proves there are only 2 types of men.

Have you ever wondered why you like George Clooney, Pedro Pascal and Ryan Reynolds but you don't like Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper or Ben Affleck? Well, I have good news — we finally have an answer for why we like some men but not others.

Regardless of their looks or personalities, there are some men that we just like and some that we absolutely don't and until now, we didn't have a reason for it... just a vibe. Journalist Anne Helen Peterson has kindly given us a theory on this "vibe" in her newsletter Culture Study, and it's all I can think about since I read it. Why? Because it's 100 per cent completely true (don't hold me to that).

In her post she talked about Anyone but you and Twisters star Glen Powell. Powell is newly popular actor that everyone is currently obsessed with. After watching movies he's starred in accompanied by interviews and his social media post, Peterson came up with a few theories on why she thinks the world is obsessed with Glen Powell.

One of her theories is something that seems ring true with most women. She says that the reason we like Glen Powell so much is because he likes women.

She wrote, "It’s different than knowing you can get women, or wanting to control women, or even loving women. He likes them. He appreciates them. He enjoys their company."

She also said that this theory can be applied to other celebrity men such as Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling and Paul Mescal.

Women instinctively know which men like women and which men don't and we only like the men who like us.

I asked my Instagram followers for more suggestions on which celebrity men they think like women. Mark Ruffalo, Stanley Tucci, Idris Elba and Taylor Lautner were all celebrities they suggested that most people seemed to agree with.

Peterson says, "It's palpable in the way Powell looks at all these women — he really, intently focuses on them, which is a surprisingly rare thing on-screen and in real life... It’s a lot easier to not be an asshole when you’re not obsessed with performing dominance."

This theory can easily be applied to our every-day lives as well.

For example, if you're out having drinks with your girlfriends and a guy approaches your table, he might find one of you attractive and will hone in on her and completely ignore the rest of you. He'll look annoyed every time you say something, will turn his back towards you and will give his full undivided attention to your friend.

Even with your friend, he only "pretends" to listen, laughing at weird points in their conversation, interrupting her by offering to buy her a drink.

In an alternate universe, in the same situation, a guy might approach your table of girlfriends. He also might find one of you attractive, however he knows that he's been kindly let in on a conversation that has nothing to do with him. He talks to each of you individually and listens to what everyone is saying. He might flirt with your friend but he doesn't hone in on her. He then offers to buy her a drink and before getting up he asks everyone if they would like one too.

Both of these men were attracted and flirting with one woman at the table but the difference is that one of them likes women and the other most definitely does not.

The reason women like men who like women is because it shows us that men see us as individuals who have value, rather than a person who can or can't give them something.

We are so used to deciphering this trait with the men who come in and out of our lives that we can now easily pick out the men who like women from a lineup which is why we become obsessed with some celebrity men over others. It has nothing to do with their looks and everything to do with whether or not they like us.

