'3 years ago, we were the most controversial couple on MAFS. This is what our lives look like now.'

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven are two reality TV stars that had a controversial start to their relationship.

The two met on the 2021 season of Married at First Sight Australia and let's just say, things were complicated.

Bryce was presented as quite a divisive character on screen, resulting in a few heated arguments and plenty of drama between him and the other participants on the show. It was certainly the two of them against the world (or the Aussie public) at the time.

However, since leaving the show Melissa and Bryce have built a life together, which now includes marriage, two children, a dog, and an exciting move to the Gold Coast.

Watch Melissa and Bryce on MAFS 2021. Article continues after video.

Speaking about their life post-MAFS, Melissa acknowledged the hate thrown their way, even now, can be daunting. But she says there's also an overwhelming support from fans.

"We have some of the most beautiful fans and followers worldwide who are supportive, caring, and dedicated," she told Mamamia. "We receive trolling messages less frequently now, but since the introduction of my mummy blog, I have received more critical and distasteful responses when people disagree with our parenting style or point of view. The odd death threat still comes through."

And it seems the two have well and truly moved on from the drama, with Bryce making a career change and Melissa dedicating her time to raising their two twins, Levi and Tate.

She also revealed that more recently she has been on the job hunt, which has been proving difficult.

"I was made redundant in June and have struggled to find work since. I wish 300+ job rejections were an exaggeration, and anyone who is currently transitioning between jobs or careers would understand that the job landscape has changed drastically, especially since the escalation in AI," she said.

Melissa and Bryce getting married. Image: Instagram/bryceruthven

"Bryce has left the world of radio and transitioned into turf management, currently gaining a qualification. Since leaving work, I am the default parent, and my time has been solely dedicated to the twins over the last few months," she said.

"That aside, Bryce and I have been married for almost two years. I wouldn't say our marriage has been easy, but we constantly work at it every day. We are exploring ways to improve our union to ensure we raise healthy and emotionally stable children. We have regular date days/nights to make sure we make time for each other and remember we were lovers before we were parents."

When it comes to their move, which Melissa recently announced via her blog, Her Second Shift, she maintained that it is the "perfect time" for them to move somewhere new. One of the reasons - weather. It may sound simple, but it really is a game-changer, especially for a mother like Melissa.

"Several factors influenced our decision to leave Melbourne, including the rising cost of living and, less importantly, the weather - the twins have been constantly sick for months, myself included!"

She continued, "After several family tragedies, including the loss of Bryce's grandmother, we decided to make the move up to the Gold Coast, where his grandfather still lives. We will be moving in with him and caring for him and the house for a while."

Bryce and Melissa with their kids at the MCG. Image: Instagram/bryceruthven

Family is clearly the most important thing for Melissa and Bryce, and she has always been extremely open about her experiences with motherhood.

Back in 2021, their twins were born 10 weeks prematurely and had to spend seven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and Melissa was very candid about how challenging and scary that period of time was for her and Bryce.

"Going home alone without them was nearly unbearable. I was also scared I would not be enough or strong enough for them," she shared with Mamamia in 2023, two years after the birth.

Now, she says she's enjoying time with the twins as they approach their third birthday.

"To me, motherhood is like a rollercoaster you cannot get off of. There are many ups and downs and passive moments in raising children," she said.

"I thought this age would be the most difficult. However, it has turned out to be some of the best days. The twins are about to turn three years old and are chatty, funny, kind and helpful little boys. I am very lucky."

Feature image: Nine / Instagram.