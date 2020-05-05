The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’ll just go take that now.” The story behind Melissa Leong’s mid-MasterChef phone call.

If you were watching MasterChef last night, you would have noticed judge Melissa Leong stop to take a phone call in the middle of the show.

After the contestants competed in a challenge at the Thai Ute restaurant in Melbourne’s Ringwood East, Melissa along with fellow judges Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen were going through the night’s meals.

“As for the mains,” Melissa began, before a phone started ringing in the background.

“And the phone’s ringing so I’ll just go take that now,” she said, while the contestants stood confused.

“What is she doing?” Khanh whispered off camera.

But it turns out this wasn’t just a ploy to draw out the judging process. Instead, Mel just didn’t want the restaurant to miss out on a call from a potential customer.

“Hello, Thai Ute!” Mel answered the phone. “For tomorrow, a reservation, right?” she asked, before confirming a (very early) 5pm dinner booking.

“Thank you so much, not a problem, bye!” she said.

The contestants were quick to applaud Mel once they realised what was going on.

She then joined her place between Jock and Andy, “Right, where were we?” she said.

After that, we somehow love her even more.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. In today’s episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about Judi Dench’s latest cover on British Vogue. Post continues below.

2. Just days after arriving at a rehab facility, Scott Disick has checked out of rehab.

Scott Disick has checked himself out of rehab, just seven days after checking in.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has reportedly been experiencing ongoing emotional issues since the loss of both of his parents over a three month period in 2014.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement on Monday.

But after a photo was leaked of the star from inside the facility, his lawyer added: “Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

This isn’t the first time Scott has been checked into rehab, but his lawyer has maintained that this visit was not drug or alcohol-related.

3. YES PLEASE: There’s a ‘Too Hot To Handle’ reunion special coming to Netflix this week.

It seems that just about everyone is talking about Netflix’s latest reality show, Too Hot To Handle, right now.

The popular show follows a bunch of young, attractive singles, who are sent to a Mexican villa with the chance to win $100,000.

But in order to win the prize money, they aren’t allowed to kiss or touch anyone else in the villa – and if they do, prize money will be deducted.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “Catch up with this season’s singles for a virtual reunion featuring fresh updates, frisky banter, and a series of spicy games.”

The reunion episode is dropping on Netflix on Friday May 8.

4. Elon Musk and Grimes have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

Earlier today, Elon Musk confirmed that his girlfriend, Grimes has given birth to their first child together.

She continued to explain her relationship with Musk and their decision to have a baby, adding: “I do actually just really love my boyfriend. So I was like, ‘You know, sure.’”

Grimes started dating the entrepreneur and Tesla founder back in 2018, but the pair did not go public until the Met Gala later that year.

5. While she's become a household name, Daisy Edgar-Jones hasn't been able to leave her home.

Daisy Edgar-Jones hit the jackpot with her first major role.

Starring as lead character Marianne in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best selling novel Normal People, available to watch on Stan in Australia, Edgar-Jones has gained worldwide recognition very quickly, and it’s not everyday your big break comes in the middle of a global pandemic.

While past rising stars have been thrown into the lions den of late night talk shows and press junkets, Edgar-Jones and her co-star Paul Mescal have been left with very limited options: Interviews via phone or Zoom from their bedrooms.

For Edgar-Jones, that means back-to-back chats with reporters from her flat in north London, with a casual approach not often enjoyed by stars in her position. Yes, that means a nice top with trackies, because no one can see below the waist anyway.

Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones?

The English actress was born in London to a Northern Irish mother and Scottish father, who both had screen backgrounds. Her mother was a TV editor, and her father was creative director of UK Big Brother.

She has been acting since a role in a school play when she was five. At the age of 16 she spent her spare time performing at the National Youth Theatre, which is where she was spotted by an agent who signed her, even though she had no classical acting training.

"I didn't get any roles for a while," she told the Sydney Morning Herald. "And it's hard not to take it personally, but you learn that often it's about something out of your control.

"Auditioning is like dating: you think something could be a match, you go on a few dates, then they ask somebody else out instead and you're heartbroken. With Normal People, if I hadn't got it, I would have found it really hard."

For more on Daisy Edgar-Jones, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Channel Ten.

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.