Melissa George on battling for the custody of her two young sons: "I'm taking it day by day".

Warning: This article contains information about domestic violence which may be distressing for some readers.

In September last year, Australian actress Melissa George separated from her partner, French entrepreneur Jean David Blanc, after a harrowing domestic violence incident.

At 3am on September 7, the 41-year-old actress presented to a Paris police station with physical injuries, including bruises to her face and body.

She told police her and her partner had been involved in an “explosive row” that ended with him physically assaulting her.

In an interview with Sunday Night earlier this year, she revealed her partner of five years had slammed her head into a wardrobe and struck her in the mouth after a night out.

The actress couldn’t move her neck; she had bruising on her back, buttocks and forehead; and, upon reaching the police station after a bloodied Uber ride, she vomited into a waste basket and was taken to hospital.

Her partner spent two nights in police custody following the incident.

Less than one week later, George attempted to leave Paris with the couple's two sons - three-year-old Raphael and one-year-old Solal - on a trip she claims was planned long before the couple's physical fallout.

The trio were seated on the plane when police intervened. She was accused of attempting to kidnap her own children.

There's been a block put on her children from leaving France, and her and her partner have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle ever since.

Appearing on Thursday night's episode of The Project, an emotional George revealed she was still fighting for her children to be allowed to leave France.

"Day by day," she said, when asked how she was coping with her current situation.

"My kids are not here, so I'm abiding by the rules right now. But it's day by day.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

She said the desire to have her kids back home in Australia is "huge".

"They're Australian," she said.

The parents currently spend one week at a time with their children as they continue their custody battle in court.

When the pair split, Melissa was still breastfeeding her youngest son.

"I have to figure out a way to get my milk from me to my kid," she told Sunday Night in March.

"It's just a separation that shouldn't have happened. It's not right to keep us here without us wanting to be here.

"The violence was a full stop to a lot of things in the relationship, I just want my babies.

"I told the judge, 'You can take away my career, my ability to work, I just want my babies'."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.