Melania and Donald Trump have one of the most famous - yet mysterious - marriages in the world. As First Lady, Melania Trump herself has kept a wall of ambiguity around her, whilst her husband is infamous for his loud and brash persona.

In an exclusive interview with Channel Nine's 60 Minutes on Sunday night, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff - Melania Trump's former best friend and trusted adviser - lifted the cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the First Lady for years.

Wolkoff has been friends with Melania Trump since 2003, and even attended her wedding to Donald Trump in 2005. For 15 years, she has had a front-row insight into the Trumps' relationship.

However, their friendship came undone after Wolkoff took a role as a senior adviser to the Trump team in 2016 and then unpaid advisor to the First Lady; a decision she now describes as "the worst mistake" of her life.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump and Donald Trump in 2008. Image: Getty.

In light of her tell-all book, Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady, Wolkoff discussed with 60 Minutes everything from Melania's relationship with her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, to her marriage to the President of the United States.

Here's what we learned about the inner Trump circle.

“He’s literally getting Ivanka ready to become president.”

Ivanka and Melania Trump. Image: Getty.