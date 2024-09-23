The theory behind Melania Trump's $110 Christmas baubles.

There are few people more enigmatic than Melania Trump.

The former first lady is never one to do what's expected of her. During her husband Donald Trump's election campaign as the Republican nominee, there's been something a little off.

Melania has been nowhere to be seen.

Unlike her frequent appearances during his 2016 campaign, Melania has been noticeably absent from Trump's 2024 presidential bid against Vice President Kamala Harris.

And this was well before the assassination attempt while her husband spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.

It was only at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that Trump's wife finally appeared by his side.

But just because Melania was seen at the event, it doesn't mean she was heard. Unlike Trump's running mate JD Vance's wife Usha Vance, who introduced her husband, Melania didn't speak at the event.

Melania Trump was seen but not heard at the Republican National Convention. Image: Getty.

The decision followed a faux pas in 2016 at the same convention when Melania gave a speech and was accused of plagiarising her words from Michelle Obama in 2008.

This year, Melania has other priorities besides supporting her husband's presidential plea.

Firstly, she's releasing her first memoir in October, Melania, which will chronicle her upbringing in Slovenia, her modeling career, the early days of her relationship with Donald Trump, their marriage and motherhood before she moved into the White House.

What does Donald think of this? Don't worry, he hasn't bothered to read it.

"She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about [me]. I don't know. I didn't [read it], so busy," he said at a rally in New York.

"And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it, get rid of it'."

Lovely.

Along with becoming a published author, Melania has made another career pivot: as a holiday decor creator. The ex-model is making Christmas baubles titled the Merry Christmas, AMERICA! collection.

But umm, they're about as un-jolly as a festive bauble could get. They look more like medieval weapons than anything that should decorate a Christmas tree.

Image: USA Memorabilia.

The four limited-edition ornaments will feature the former first lady's signature and are noticeably vague with their messaging, including branding of 'USA Star', 'Vote Liberty', 'Let It Snow' and Love & Freedom'.

"Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season" Melania wrote on X. "Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories and bring warmth to your entire family."

They'll defs bring… something, and that something is terror.

So how much will these cost? Err, they will range from $75 to $90 (that's AUD$110 to AUD$133) per bauble. In this economy??

Some have mocked the move by Melania as a damage control effort to redeem her reputation for lacking Christmas spirit. In 2018, she was caught on tape complaining about having to decorate the White House. "You know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?" she was recorded ranting.

Apparently…. you do, Melania.

So what's with all the extra business ventures?

It's worth theorising that Melania could be wanting to build her brand; as a brand separate from Donald Trump.

For years, divorce rumours have plagued the couple. While it might be tricky (but not impossible) for Melania to file for divorce if Trump wins and she becomes first lady again, if he loses, this could be her ticket out.

Melania Trump was much more present during Donald's Trump first presidential run in 2016. Image: Getty.

It's been a turbulent few years for the Trumps. Earlier this year, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in relation to the hush money paid to adult actor Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Daniels has long alleged that the two had an affair in 2006, which would have been a year into Trump's marriage to Melania and while she was reportedly pregnant with their son Barron.

Trump denied the allegations.

In 2023, Page Six reported that ahead of Trump's second presidential run, Melania had "quietly" renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her husband.

Trump has always been evasive about Melania's disinterest in staying by his side throughout his years in the White House and on the campaign trail.

"You know, a lot of first ladies would go out — they want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he's not introducing them," he previously told Fox News.

"If I didn't introduce Melania, she'd be very happy about it. She's just a different kind of a person."

And it seems this 'kind of a person' has more interest in Christmas baubles and publishing a memoir than anything to do with the political aspirations of her controversial husband.

Feature image: Getty.