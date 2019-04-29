All the thoughts we have about Melania Trump's bizarre celebratory birthday photo.

Over the weekend Melania Trump turned 49, and the White House decided to mark the occasion of their First Lady’s day of birth, with a particularly strange choice of photo.
In it, Melania (or FLOTUS as she appears on Twitter) is sitting alone on a couch in a green coat with an odd look on her face.
A hoard of photographers surround her, but they seem to be focused on something out of view.
Melania appears isolated, alone, and not particularly impressed it’s her birthday. Her husband, President Donald Trump and son, are also nowhere to be seen.
The photo in fact, wasn’t even taken on her birthday – it was from March when her husband met his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis.
The White House Twitter message reads; “Happy Birthday @FLOTUS!”
You can always rely on Twitter to deliver with all of the opinions ever.
And while many were just plain appalled writing things like “lovely photo to choose of your wife on her birthday,” and “sitting alone while every single person in the room ignores her in favour of someone else…that’s the photo you go with?”
All very valid points.
Others, took a more comical route to point out the ridiculous choice for a birthday shout-out.
Here are our favourites:
But perhaps the best response of all, was the person who chose to remind the White House of what a First Lady’s photo should or could look like, on her birthday.
A little reminder from the Obamas on how it’s done.
Take note, White House.
Top Comments
Her and her husband are both really weird.
I am really curious to know who chose that photo. Did they let the press secretary’s work experience kid do it? They really couldn’t find *anything* better? Or perhaps they could, and this is some sort of passive-aggressive dig at Melania and/or the President.
While I agree it's a bad photo, would there have been any photo that people wouldn't have made fun of for something?
Got it in one! When will the media realise that the incumbents in the White House are laughing at them? Neither of them cares two hoots what the media thinks. I love the photo. It's sticking two fingers up to the media and good on them. Of course, if you want cookie cutter mediocrity, the Obamas are your go to couple.
There’s always going to be critics and people who make mean comments, but why make it so easy for them?
By sitting on a couch?
Is it really that bad?