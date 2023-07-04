Meghan Trainor has welcomed her second child on her and Daryl Sabara’s anniversary.

Meghan Trainor has welcomed her second child with actor Daryl Sabara.

The singer and Australian Idol judge announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing that she gave birth to a boy exactly seven years after her and Sabara's first date.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," she captioned the post.



"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz... and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021.

Earlier this year, Trainor opened up about her first birth experience in her book Dear Future Mama, saying it was 'traumatic' and left her with PTSD.

"I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home'," she wrote in an excerpt published by People.

After continuing to "cry every night" for months, the 29-year-old said "therapy and time" played a role in her emotional recovery.

Trainor and Sabara first met at a house party in 2014 before they were later set up by actor Chloë Grace Moretz in 2016.

On their first date, the pair went out bowling and sang karaoke with Moretz and her then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

"I thought, 'I'm gonna karaoke with a Grammy winner, this'll go over well,'" Sabara told in 2019. However, the Spy Kids actor's rendition of the Elton John classic 'Your Song' ended up impressing Trainor and they later married on the singer's 25th birthday in 2018. Feature Image: Instagram@meghantrainor

