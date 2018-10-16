News
Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Princess Diana on the day she announced her pregnancy.

For Prince Harry, his wife’s pregnancy announcement yesterday might have been bittersweet.

While he must be overwhelmed with joy that Meghan Markle is expecting, there is one person he must wish he could tell: his mother.

With that in mind, it appears that Meghan Markle has incorporated a subtle tribute to Diana in her outfit today in Sydney, her first public appearance since the announcement of her pregnancy.

Worn by Princess Diana during a 1991 tour to Canada, Meghan Markle’s former home, the earrings were originally thought to be Gucci, until eager onlookers noticed they’d been worn before.

Twitter user Christina Cann pointed out that Princess Diana’s earrings from the tour are the exact same as those Meghan Markle wore this morning. 

Image: Getty.

The Duchess of Sussex also appears to be wearing a bracelet that once belonged to Diana.

The 37-year-old Duchess paired the earrings and bracelet with a sleek white dress by Karen Gee (In case you’re curious, the Blessed Dress will set you back a casual $1800), and a pair of classic cream pumps.

What a special way to honour Diana's memory.

