When it comes to Meghan and Harry's bad press, the call could be coming from inside the house.

The plot has thickened, once again, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Amidst the ongoing jam drama and royal photo scandal, the Duke and Duchess have found themselves at the centre of intense scrutiny. This time, because of an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Published last week, the article was entitled 'Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan'. The piece explored allegations from "sources close to the couple" who claim Meghan, in particular, displays "difficult" and "unprofessional" behaviour towards her staff.

Harry and Meghan have since responded, with their reps denying the accusations and detailing the reports as false.

But now, the Co-Editor in Chief of The Hollywood Reporter has doubled down on every word.

"Our reporter spoke with a dozen people, most of them are people who work very close with the couple in varying capacities — now and previously," Maer Roshan told Access Hollywood, adding they "talked to one very high up source who works for the couple who said: 'everyone is terrified of Meghan Markle'."

Roshan further elaborated on the claims, suggesting the couple have used the Palace as a scapegoat for rumours such as these.

"'Duchess Difficult' is a nickname that has trailed Meghan Markle for quite a few years. What is new is this notion [since] coming to America, that a lot of these rumours were manufactured by the Palace. The reporting that we did suggests that probably isn't true, there is still this undercurrent of fear.'"

The piece comes off the reported resignation of Josh Kettler, who had been serving as the chief of staff of the Duke and Duchess for three months.

Other members of their team who had previously departed include their Global Press Secretary Toya Holness in 2022, their Head of PR Christine Weil Schirmer in 2021, and Meghan's Private Secretary and Aide Samantha Cohen in 2021.

Referring to the ex-workers as the 'Sussex Survivors Club,' the article makes some pretty damning statements against the Duke and Duchess.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit . Image: Getty

According to THR, a source close to the couple claimed that, "Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person - no airs at all - but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible."

Yikes.

The writer also referenced Meghan's 2018 bullying allegations, quoting a source that spoke to her alleged tantrums and angry emails.

"She's absolutely relentless," the source said, "She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."

As the article relies heavily on anonymous "inside" sources, there is of course no way to validify these claims — though The Hollywood Reporter has certainly taken a stance to defend them.

The royal couple are yet to respond to the latest quotes from THR, but they have previously denied claims by the publication.

One thing is for sure: Meghan and Harry are not having a good year.

The new claims do not paint a pretty picture of the couple. Image: Getty

Feature image: Getty.