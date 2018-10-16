The possible names Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will call their baby.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

There will be much suspense amid the royal baby fever as to what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will call their baby.

On the one hand, the youngster will be born into the British royal family, where tradition is an intrinsic part of the Windsors’ lives.

If Harry and Meghan go classic, something like Alice, Mary, Elizabeth or Victoria for a girl, and Philip, Frederick, Charles, Arthur, Edward or James for a boy are possibilities.

Meghan has immersed herself in the royal way of life, ending her career as an actress, and becoming a full-time royal.

But the pair are also forward-thinking royals, and the duchess has her own American upbringing to draw on.

They may decide to surprise everyone when naming their first child.

Canadian-born Autumn Phillips, and husband Peter Phillips, opted for a non-traditional name for their daughter Savannah – the Queen’s first great-grandchild – in 2010.

In the US, the most popular name for a baby girl is Emma and Liam for a baby boy.

In the UK, the most popular name for a girl born in 2017 was Olivia, and for a boy Oliver.

Harry and Meghan’s royal baby, who will be seventh in line, is extremely unlikely ever to be king or queen, so the couple have more freedom with their choices.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went ultra-traditional by picking royal favourite George for their firstborn – a future king.

Princess Charlotte also has a regal name, and Prince Louis, although not a traditional Windsor name, was a poignant choice for its connection to the Prince of Wales’s much-loved great-uncle Earl Mountbatten.

One option – considered a favourite for a girl – is Diana in honour of Harry’s late beloved mother.

Charles would honour Harry’s father, while Elizabeth, another of Charlotte’s middle names, would be out of respect for Harry’s grandmother the Queen.

Meghan may want to honour her mother Doria, while Thomas is a popular family name. Her father is Thomas Markle, as is her half brother.

But relations with her relatives have proved troublesome following her father’s absence from her wedding, his comments to the press, and the lack of invites extended to the rest of the family.