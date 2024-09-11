Hours after Kate gave a health update, Meghan and Harry have stirred up drama.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, once again, found themselves at odds with royalists.

So what have they done now? Well, the latest controversy is complicated. Hours after Princess Catherine of Wales shared a video documenting her cancer journey and updating fans on her condition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an announcement of their own.

Or more accurately, Netflix shared a teaser for a production by Harry and Meghan called POLO, a documentary series on the equestrian sport that will premiere in December.

The streaming platform shared four stills from the series on social media and the response was less than enthusiastic.

A fan account for the Prince and Princess of Wales (yes, that's a thing) was especially not happy!

"Great timing Netflix you're disgusting. Trying to piggy back off the Princess of Wales to sell a crappy series about a ponce who abuses horses," they wrote, in a comment that has more than 2k likes on X.

Another angry commenter wrote, "Posting this straight after Catherine's announcement about her cancer ensures that not only will I not watch this, I will also cancel Netflix. Screw you."

"You drop this just as Princess Catherine releases a video about her cancer treatment being finished," noted another.

As is the case with most comment sections, the attention quickly shifted to Meghan Markle.

"I don't think that was Harry's doing this. This has Meghan written all over it," added another, which, umm… seems like a stretch considering Prince Harry is the one who famously competed in polo for decades.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell Productions in 2020 and in April, Harry (not Meghan lol) began working on the documentary.

Online critics quickly assumed that the teaser images were dropped to capitalise on the royal news cycle.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales released a three-minute video to offer an update on her cancer diagnosis, sharing she had completed her preventative chemotherapy for the cancer she announced back in March.

Watch the message below. Post continued after video.

In a video montage filmed in Norfolk last month, the Duchess enjoyed touching family moments with her husband Prince William and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she said.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Middleton spoke openly about how the cancer diagnosis had impacted her perspective on life.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she said.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

She finished her message with words of support for people around the world living with cancer. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand," she said. "Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright."

So yeah, it was the sort of message that will pierce you straight through the heart.

The response from the public has, obviously, been people praising Kate for finding the courage to share what she's been going through. This makes the timing of Harry and Meghan's production announcement land particularly badly, considering that there's been a rumoured feud between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess going for years.

This isn't the first time that the exited royals have been accused of trying to jump on the coattails of Kate. In the same month that Middleton announced she was receiving treatment for cancer, Markle announced she was releasing her notorious jam line with her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Timing is clearly not the couple's strong suit but in their defence, both of these rollouts were out of their hands. Netflix and Meghan's brand probably had a plan in place before they knew anything had happened with their royal foes.

Tbh, all would be forgiven Meghan if you would just release this elusive jam to the masses. Nothing heals a royal wound quite like a fruity spread to lather over the top of it.

