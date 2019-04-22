Inside the rumour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be moving to Africa.

If you thought the birth of a new royal baby would be enough to bring the feuding royals back together, you’re wrong. Apparently.

According to multiple reports coming out of the UK media (yes, tabloids included), there are plans in the works to send The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their unborn child, to live in Africa.

But didn’t they just move out of Kensington Palace, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton live, and into a recently renovated Frogmore Cottage, complete with a yoga studio?

Side note – by the looks of this seriously adorable recap of Prince William and Prince Harry growing up, there’s no way they could be fighting for real… right? Post continues after video.

Sure, but royal insiders and “sources” believe Frogmore Cottage just isn’t far enough. Rumour has it, Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t getting along (rumour also has it Meghan and Kate aren’t getting along either), and that William would very much like it if Harry and Meghan could take their star power somewhere far, far away for a while.

“It would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible,” a ‘friend’ of the brothers told The Sunday Times.

“Prince Harry’s advisers are working on a “bespoke” role for the royal “rock stars”, probably in Africa, that will combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.”

The Sun claims South Africa is at the top of the list for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home, with Botswana, the country where Harry famously flew Meghan for their third date, coming in a close second.

A source told the publication, "A briefing paper has been prepared and shared with a very small circle. They’re starting to look at how the next couple of years of their lives are going to be spent and looking at some long-term strategic planning. It’s all a part of a process."

"Harry and Meghan are very much engaged in these plans, although the move isn’t planned until next year or 2021. The idea is they will spend between three and four months every year based in an African country, where they would work and then use it as a base for travel."

A 'palace source' also told The Sunday Times, "There have been various ideas floated for them to take on a job abroad, such as governor-general of Australia or Canada."

That in itself could be problematic though, because, as the source added, "you effectively set them up as king and queen of a whole separate country."

Canada would be a familiar option for the couple, as Meghan lived in Toronto for several years filming Suits, but according to insiders, Canada is too close to the US media, and with the 24-hour digital news cycle, Australia is "not as far away as it used to be".

Ever wondered what maternity leave is like when you're a royal? Mamamia's The Quicky dove deep on what Meghan Markle's maternity leave and birth would actually entail below. Post continues after audio.

Meanwhile, The Express reports one of the motivations behind the potential move would be to dilute Harry and Meghan's star power while William and Kate prepare to become King and Queen.

Although this rumour sounds a little far-fetched- they are about to have a baby, after all - there are a couple of things that point to the idea not being completely out of the realm of possibility.

The first is that the royal family has responded, something they don't do to validate made up gossip.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the royal family neither confirmed nor denied the news, writing “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.”

Secondly, there is precedent for royals being seconded or shipped off to serve the Commonwealth amid scandal or drama.

Remember when Prince Philip was (literally) shipped off in 1956 on a "diplomatic mission" to sail to Commonwealth countries including Australia, New Guinea, Sri Lanka and the Malay Peninsula? That was reportedly to remove the Queen's husband from the spotlight amid rumours of Prince Philips's multiple affairs.

And, if Prince Harry were to be given the role of Governor General of Australia, he wouldn't be the first royal to hold the title - Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, lived in Australia as the Governor General from 1945 to 1947, but he was also the last non-Australian citizen to assume the role.

Whether or not there's any substance to whispers of an overseas move for Harry and Meghan, one thing is certain.

Ain't no new parents going anywhere with a newborn baby anytime soon.

