In 2021, Meghan Markle experienced suicidal thoughts. Now she says this just 'scraped the surface'.

Warning: This post deals with suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, marking the first joint TV interview the royal couple have done since their bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

The Oprah chat discussed topics as wide-ranging as their ongoing issues with the royal family and allegations of racism, but this new interview was to promote the couple's program called The Parents Network through their Archewell Foundation.

Throughout the interview with Jane Pauley the couple spoke about their initiative, which is available for parents in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, providing mental health support for children impacted by traumas related to social media use.

When discussing children's mental health, Pauley referenced a moment in the 2021 sit-down with Oprah where Meghan spoke about her time as a working royal when she had contemplated committing suicide.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview with Oprah Winfrey. Image: CBS.

"I'm dancing around this because I can see you're uncomfortable with me even going there," the interviewer said, alluding to the admission.

"I understand why you are though. I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are," Meghan said.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," she continued.

"I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."

This comment could be in response to claims from some members of the public — and even some high-profile press — that they 'did not believe' her admission at the time of the Oprah interview.

Meghan went on to say that she wanted to be open about her traumatic experience to help others.

"If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is okay, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."

Watch Meghan Markle open up about her mental health. Post continues after video.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about wanting to protect their two children, 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, from harmful content online that could impact their mental health.

"Our kids are young... all you want to do as parents is protect them," she said. "So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

When the host added that all parents do is "hope that when your children ask for help" someone is there to give it, Prince Harry added "if you know how to help," he said.

"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

Meghan offered advice to "anyone watching this or anyone able to make change" to look through the lens of "what if this was my son or daughter?"

"If you look at it as a parent, there is no way to see it any other way than to try and find a solution."

Watch the full interview here.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner or in Australia, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue at 1300 22 4636.

Feature image: CBS.