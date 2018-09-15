Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Paris Hilton has just taken a subtle swipe at ex-best friend, Kim Kardashian.

Remember back when Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were friends? (Technically, they were colleagues – Kim was Paris’ “wardrobe assistant”.)

Before contouring and Yeezys were things that exist?

Sadly, those days are long gone, but even in 2018 when Kim and the entire Kardashian family are well on top of the reality TV hierarchy, Paris would like to remind Kim that she was an ‘it’ girl first.

Days after Kim released a series of promo photos for her latest KKW Beauty range that fans noticed looked a fair bit like photos Paris shared for her Valentine’s Day fragrance launch earlier this year, her former boss decided to re-post her photos.

Coincidence? More like a not-so-subtle dig.

2. Meghan Markle has been taking secret ‘incognito’ trips in London. Here’s what she does.

Meghan Markle is arguably one of the most famous and most recognisable women in the world, which makes basic trips to Pilates or the shops... difficult.

According to People the Duchess has an old-school method for concealing herself in public. She wears a baseball cap.

"When she does venture out to Pilates or to get her hair done, she normally goes incognito under a baseball cap," the source told People.

The source added that the only other place she sneaks off to is Wholefoods, which is a five minute walk from the palace.

Luckily, the Duchess is able to spend most of her time away from the city in the Cotswolds.

3. Jennifer Hawkins has revealed why she really left Myer.



Weeks after her last runway show for Myer, Jennifer Hawkins has opened up about the reason she left the company after 12 years.

“They will hold a special place in my heart but it’s been 12 years and it felt time for me with a lot of exciting things coming up for business," she told news.com.au.

“There’s a lot going on and you need to be able to give 100% to those businesses so my life and my personal life comes in to it all," she added.

Jennifer Hawkins announced her decision to leave Myer after speculation of her departure grew last month.

“I had a really positive and really strong relationship with Myer, but it just felt right [to leave]," she said.

4. Did Justin Bieber just get married?

Prepare your hearts: APPARENTLY BIEBS IS MARRIED ALREADY.

According to People magazine, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got married in New York without... telling us.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source told People.

It was also reported that the couple will have a large religious ceremony in Canada soon, to celebrate their marriage with family and friends.

The 24-year-old musician proposed to the 21-year-old model at a resort in the Bahamas in July this year.

5. The conversation we didn't see when Tenille left The Bachelor.

The Bachelor women are skipping out on Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins faster than you can say "thank you mother for the rabbits, chitty chitty bang bang, and there goes your ribs". (Not that anyone other than the former Wallaby would say that.)

The latest voluntary exit came this week when Tenille Favios bowed out of the show on her own terms. While we saw her brief chat will Nick, she told YahooBe about a convo we didn't see: one with the producers.

“I just knew in my gut it wasn’t going to work so I went over to the producer and that’s when I said to the producer, ‘I need to leave’,” she told the publication.

“They asked, ‘Do you want to stay in the rose ceremony and see’ and I said ‘No because I just feel it. I feel the vibe of it and I’m happy with that decision and I want to stick to how I’m feeling’.”

Read the full story here.