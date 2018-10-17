Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Missy Higgins knows exactly how far along Meghan Markle is… and she’s told everyone.

On Tuesday afternoon, Australia’s ARIA charts and royalty collided when Missy Higgins had a good ole chinwag with Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex chatted to the Aussie singer at an afternoon reception at Sydney’s Admiralty House, one of her and The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s many official engagements during the royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

We’re sure the two accomplished women talked about a great number of things, but according to an Instagram post shared by Missy last night, exactly how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy was one of them.

“What an honour to meet the beautiful Duchess today! She was such a sweetheart. I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while 4 months pregnant! What a trooper,” the ‘Scars’ singer captioned images of herself and The Duchess.

Only… the royal couple haven’t announced any specific details surrounding their due date… only that they’re due ‘in the Spring of 2019… which means we probably weren’t meant to know this…

Ah, Missy.

By Missy’s calculations, Meghan and Harry will welcome their first child in late March/early April.

To be fair, with a baby as cute as Missy’s daughter Luna plonked in front of us, you can’t blame Meghan for accidentally letting that detail slip.

Damn babies, why are they so hypnotising?

2. Nick Cummins just shared the real reason he signed on The Bachelor.



It was a question that popped up a lot while watching the latest season of The Bachelor: Why?

‘Why is Nick Cummins called the Honey Badger?’ ‘Why doesn’t he use real words?’ ‘Why did Nick put a ring in his pocket during the finale when he had no intention of giving to anyone? Why do we care so much? WHY?

But given the dead end that was this year’s season, the biggest ‘why’ of all is still the original one: Why did a former rugby star go on a nationally televised matchmaking show? Which he’d never seen before.

Well, the 31-year-old Sydney man has answered that precise question in his new book, The Honey Badger Guide to Life.

“For me, doing The Bachelor was about living up to a promise I made long ago – to be a bloke who pushes over the edge to see what happens. Regret is the only real fear I have in this life. I never want to look back and go, ‘Hang on. I should’ve done this’,” he wrote.

“The other thing is that, with a show like The Bachelor, you’re not just putting yourself out there by being on TV; you’re hanging your emotions on the old Hills Hoist as well. And I want to be someone who shows blokes that there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Great! If only it happened.

3. “Suck my d***”: Ariana Grande’s first comments after her sudden split with Pete Davidson.

It's been described as an announcement that precisely no one... didn't see coming. Singer Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson split after just five months together and two since becoming engaged.

The former couple has remained silent ever since reports of their breakup surfaced earlier this week. Until now...

Ariana, 25, briefly returned to social media on Wednesday to announce a hiatus. From social media.

Posting from a taping of US television special A Very Wicked Halloween, the 'Dangerous Woman' singer posted to her Instagram story: “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today … not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either … not no more u can suck my big green d**k … finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love.” [sic]

She later added: "Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see [right now]... It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. And thank u for bein here always." [sic]

4. Kendall Jenner admits to lurking her exes in a totally relatable way.

Lurking on your exes.

We've all done it.

When you've broken up with someone it's normal to want to see who they're dating what they're up to.

But there are some elements of their social media accounts you just can't see without blowing your cover. (Eurgh, Instagram Stories - why must you be so revealing?).

Well, not for Kendall Jenner - who's admitted she's actually made fake Instagram accounts purely for the purpose of stalking exes.

That's... dedication.

In a sneak peek from an upcoming instalment of Carpool Karaoke starring the 22-year-old model and her pal Hailey Baldwin, Kendall spilled the creepy beans while hooked up to a lie detector.

Hailey asks: "Have you ever created a fake Instagram account to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?"

To which Kendall responds: "You know the answer to that. Yes!"

Wait... wasn't there a rumour she once dated Justin Bieber?

You can watch the full teaser here:

5. The sacrifice nobody noticed Prince Harry has made during Meghan Markle's pregnancy.

From where we sit, watching from Australia, Prince Harry has been nothing but the perfect husband to Meghan Markle.

So it sounds about right that he would make a sacrifice in solidarity with his pregnant wife that many men wouldn’t even consider.

It seems that the 34-year-old has given up alcohol along with Meghan in the months since she became pregnant. Neither Harry or Meghan have been spotted with a drink in their hand since their trip to Dublin in July.

You can read the full story about how Prince Harry is giving up alcohol during Meghan's pregnancy here.