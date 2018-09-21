The gorgeous way Meghan Markle's mum was heard introducing herself at her daughter's event.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Look. We’re sure it takes some adjusting to get your head around the fact that your American-born, TV-star daughter is suddenly a member of the British royal family. That she now has the words Her Royal Highness and Duchess of Sussex in front of her name. That her brother-in-law will be an actual monarch with roughly 2.3 billion subjects.

I mean, we all saw Doria Ragland‘s face when Meghan wed Prince Harry in May.

But it seems the Californian social worker isn't quite ready to adopt all the formalities that come with her daughter's title just yet.

At the launch of Together, a charity cookbook championed by the Duchess to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, Ragland was heard by several media outlets introducing herself in the sweetest, most unaffected way possible: "Hi, I'm Meg's Mom."

The response that springs to mind is, 'Hello. I know. Everyone knows. More than two billion people watched you walk your daughter into Windsor Chapel four months ago. Also 'Meg'? Oooh. Can we call her Meg?'

But the British are much too polite for that.

The event at Kensington Palace - a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess' home - marked the culmination of Meghan's first official project as a royal.

The book, which features a foreward by the former Suits star, is being sold to raise money for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a place in West London where displaced families from the Grenfell Tower can come together to prepare fresh food for themselves.

Seventy-two people perished when cladding on the community housing building caught alight on June 14, 2017.

The recipes in Together are courtesy of a group of female survivors, and the Duchess' involvement has left Ragland "head over heels" with pride.

"I'm so glad I can put the face with the recipes," she told a reporter from The Daily Telegraph [UK]. "I'm going to tell everyone, 'I met with her.' I'm going to make everything. I'm serious."

Ragland also offered insight into the origin of the Duchess' long-standing advocacy for gender equality as she hailed "the power of women".

"We make things happen. We're curious, we say yes, we show up," she said at the event. "I'm inspired."