Meghan Markle has something cooking, and it isn't jam.

Meghan Markle is cooking up something special, and this time it won't be confined to an artisan jar. Nope, it's not a new line of jam (although may I suggest, apricot next).

Four years after quitting the royal family, there's a rumour that she's getting ready to drop the tell-all memoir to end all tell-all memoirs. And based on what we already know, this girly has some stories to tell.

An expert told Express UK that the Duchess of Sussex could be ready to spill some more royal secrets off the back of her and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview and Netflix special.

"It's more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the royal family since," royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

Watch the trailer for Meghan and Harry's special. Post continues after video.

As Meghan kept a diary during her time as a working royal, the writer claims she could be keeping it "in her back pocket" as this is material primed for a memoir.

"Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge," she said. "But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series."

However, the royal expert reckons Meghan will refrain from stirring up drama…. at least, for now.

"I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life," Bond continued. "I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir."

Says the person, umm, 'raising false alarms' about the memoir, but whatever!

Meghan Markle attends the Invictus Games in 2022. Image: Getty.

The memoir rumours come after a report in The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan's current and former employees had branded Markle as "difficult".

Some claimed the Duchess of Sussex "doesn't take advice" and in the past, had reduced "grown men to tears".

Harry and Meghan's representatives have since denied the accusations.

In an interview defending the story, Maer Roshan, Co-Editor in Chief of THR, told Access Hollywood that a "reporter talked to one very high up source who works for the couple who said: 'Everyone is terrified of Meghan Markle'."

It's been a busy year for Megz.

At the beginning of 2024, she launched a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. That being said, she hasn't actually made it possible for customers to purchase any of her products yet.

Aside from a website, Instagram presence, and a handful of strawberry and raspberry jams being delivered to Markle's famous friends, American Riviera Orchard remains just as elusive as Meghan Markle herself.

May I suggest the memoir title, Meghan Markle: Out Of The Jar? Or perhaps, Meghan Markle: From the Duchess of Sussex to the Madame of Marmalade? Just some thought-starters!

Feature image: Getty.