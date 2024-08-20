Thong sandals and an Aussie designer: A complete recap of Meghan Markle’s Colombian tour looks.

After touching down in Colombia, Meghan and Harry were welcomed by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez at her official residence.

For their first official occasion, and the first official reveal of Meghan's arms, the Duchess wore an on-trend vest and cropped pants from Veronica Beard, which is now sold out in most sizes. She finished the look with satin Manolo Blahnik heels.

Image: Instagram/archewell_sussex_

The duo then took in an afternoon of theatre and dance celebrating Colombia's diverse cultural heritage.

Meghan wore a midi-dress by Colombian-based designer Johanna Ortiz, decked out with all the things a royal can't wear: a bustier, a cut-out and a scandalous leg split. Werk.

She accessorised with her favourite high-end jewels: a Cartier Juste Un Clou choker necklace, along with the brand's iconic 'Love' bracelet and 'Tank' watch. Cause she's fancy like that.

Image: Sussex.com

Image: Sussex.com

For the final event of their busy first day, the duo took part in a panel discussion in Bogotá about online safety.

We know Meghan loves a tonal look — she pulled out a previously-worn Victoria Beckham shirt for the occasion, paired with silky trousers from La Ligne.

Image: Sussex.com.

Image: Getty.

For a visit to a local public school in Santa Fe, where Meghan cuddled various children and Harry sat at a tiny desk, Meghan continued the brown theme in a $5.6k linen blazer from Loro Piana (ah, shucks, it's sold out) teamed with her trusty black skinny jeans and Chanel slingback flats.

Image: Getty.

Image: Sussex.com

On Friday, the pair toured a sports centre and attended a training session with the Invictus Games' Team Colombia.

Clearly they were briefed that some sport would take place, because Harry dressed in his sporty slip-ons to join in a volleyball game. Guess the sneakers didn't fit in his carry-on.

Meghan watched from the sidelines in a signature white button-down shirt, and a chic printed silk wrap-skirt from Latin American resortwear brand Juan De Dios. She finished the look with Jimmy Choo strappy sandals.

Image: Instagram/archewell_sussex_

The next stop on the tour was a drum school in La Boquilla, Cartagena, where they joined a drum circle and wore drumming-appropriate outfits.

Meghan wore a two-piece outfit by Johanna Ortiz with her 17th pair of brown sandals, these ones by Aquazzura. Harry wore his other slip-ons.

V drum friendly. Image: Getty.

The pair then travelled to San Basilio de Palenque, a historically significant village located outside of Cartagena.

Image: Instagram/archewell_sussex_

Image: Instagram/archewell_sussex_

Meghan wore an effortless all-white look featuring a knit tank by Argent and a skirt by Australian label Posse. Repeat: Meghan wore an Australian brand on her Colombian tour. And because this is culturally significant to our nation, here's where you can shop the skirt.

Image: Supplied.

She topped off her casual look with a Boater hat from Colombian-based designer Hannia Char.

For their final day of the tour, Meghan and Harry headed to the salsa capital of the world, Cali. They started the day joining Vice President Francia Marquez for a panel discussion titled "Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity."

The event concluded with a fashion show, showcasing local designers.

Meghan wore a very accessible sleeveless shirt from high street brand Mango, paired with a sequinned midi skirt by Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi.

Image: Sussex.com

Their next stop was a visit to Unidad Recreativa El Valladi in Cali, where they joined youth organisation Jovenes en Cali.

Once again we can only assume they were briefed that there would be salsa dancing, because both Meghan and Harry wore their best salsa linens.

Image: Sussex.com

Cute! Image: Sussex.com

Meghan represented the local design scene in a skirt from Columbian-based designer Juan De Dios.

Her sandals are Stuart Weitzman, and they're still available to shop.

Image: Bloomingdales.

For their final engagement, Harry and Meghan attended a music festival in Cali where they appeared on stage and thanked Colombia for its hospitality. They also hugged more children, this time while greeting members of a youth choir. Meghan wore a tiered, drop-waist dress from Colombian-based designer Andres Otalora. Image: Sussex.com Which was your favourite look from the Sussex's Colombian tour?

Feature image: Mamamia; Sussex.com