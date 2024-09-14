Megan knew she didn’t want presents for her next milestone birthday. So she sent her friends an email.

On a recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud, Mia Freedman posed a question to Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens about milestone birthdays.

"Narcissistic or a bloody good idea?" Mia asked. "I have a question about the best way to celebrate a milestone birthday."

First, she reminded her co-hosts of Meghan Markle's 40th birthday — when the Duchess of Sussex asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to contribute 40 minutes to support women re-entering the workforce.

Then she shared the story of a different Megan.

Megan Vered, who marked a milestone birthday with the help of 70 people.

For her 70th birthday, the San Francisco writer decided she didn't want a fuss, but rather to share experiences with her loved ones.

Sharing her story with HuffPost Personal, Megan wrote: "I asked myself, what can I do to fill my memory bank? Swim 70 laps? Make 70 charity donations? String a necklace with 70 heirloom beads?

"More than anything, I wanted to spend cherished time with loved ones."

Megan marked her 70th birthday with the help of 70 people. Image: Instagram/@meganvered

So, what did Megan do? She made a list of 70 people and she wrote them an email. It said:

Dear person I love,

Having just rolled past 69, I am thinking about the large number looming on the horizon.

To honor that large number, I want to log in 70 experiences in 2023 with people I love. My goal is to say yes to whatever you might propose, no matter how big or small. Anything from a cup of coffee to a trip to a national park; from a walk in the woods to a Broadway show; from a manicure to a dance party.

But please, no thrill-seeking. No roller coasters or bungee jumping. And nothing that involves a shark tank.

I look forward to saying yes to your proposal, to a calendar full of one-of-a-kind events and to fully enjoying memorable moments with you.

With love,

Megan

"I pressed send, wondering if people would take my request seriously or regard it as yet another big idea," she wrote.

But Megan's loved ones received the email with open arms. And the result was six experiences a month. 72 for the full year. Hiking, kayaking, picnics, ferry rides, coffee, live music, museums, and so much more.

"Having crossed the threshold to 70, I feel full, not in a cake-and-ice-cream way, but filled with memories of a year well spent," she wrote at the end of it all.

"My year of fun helped me see that though I may slow down as I age, neither my dazzle nor my friendships have dimmed. I won't stop dancing until the floor drops out from under me."

Upon hearing Megan's plan, many of her friends remarked that they planned to do the same for their next milestone birthday.

This prompted a discussion on Out Loud about marking birthdays in this fashion and, respectfully, Mia, Holly, and Jessie disagreed.

