celebrity

"I went down like a sack of potatoes." Megan Gale shares pregnancy injury.

Megan Gale has detailed the injury she suffered when she fell while climbing stairs last month.

“I am a bit of a klutz when I’m pregnant,” Gale told the Daily Telegraph.

Watch: Megan Gale is amazed when she sees her portrait on Anh’s Brush With Fame.

The model and actress, who announced her pregnancy in April, shared news of the nasty fall on Instagram just a few days later, but at the time didn’t know if her foot was sprained or broken.

Unfortunately for the 41-year-old, it was the latter.

“I was walking up some stairs and I stepped the wrong way and I rolled it and fractured a bone,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“I went down like a sack of potatoes.”

Listen: What to expect in your second trimester.

Despite the injury, Gale said she was “feeling good” after experiencing nausea earlier in her pregnancy.

“Really bad, just beyond tired 24/7 and so nauseous for a really long time.”

Gale and partner Shaun Hampson are looking forward to welcoming their second child to join son River after experiencing a miscarriage in 2016.

